OVER its history, the Showdown has caused drama, angst and ecstasy for supporters of Adelaide and Port Adelaide, and more often than not plenty of excitement for neutral fans.

Saturday night's battle at Adelaide Oval will be the 50th meeting between the South Australian rivals, with Port holding the slimmest of head-to-head advantages winning 25 games to 24.

AFL.com.au has trawled back through the past 10 years to relive five of the best.

ROUND THREE, 2013

Port Adelaide 17.16 (118) d Adelaide 16.13 (109)

The Ken Hinkley-era was off to the perfect three-from-three start following this terrific comeback win. Trailing by 31 points early in the third term, Justin Westhoff put the Power on his shoulders with four second half goals to steer them to victory. Chad Wingard started to get rave reviews at the start of his second season, kicking three goals in the final term, including one miraculous right-foot dribble from the right forward pocket. Port kicked seven goals straight at one stage and nine of 10 to over-run Adelaide.

ROUND 19, 2013

Port Adelaide 17.5 (107) d Adelaide 15.13 (103)

This wildly fluctuating game at AAMI Stadium would ultimately be decided by a Chad Wingard match-winner and an Angus Monfries leg spinner that would make Nathan Lyon proud (watch it in the player below). Port trailed by 20 points deep into the final term, and still by nine with just over a minute remaining when Monfries threw the ball onto his left boot and watched it bounce at virtual right angles to give his team a chance. Then Wingard, still just 19 years of age, took a mark 30m from goal and calmly slotted his fifth with 30 seconds left to snatch victory. It was the first time a Showdown had been decided by less than a kick.

ROUND 16, 2015

Adelaide 18.8 (116) d Port Adelaide 17.11 (113)

This emotion-charged match came just two weeks after the death of former Adelaide coach Phil Walsh. Playing under interim mentor Scott Camporeale for the second time – first at Adelaide Oval - the Crows got out to a huge second quarter lead and still had a 30-point buffer at the final change before withstanding a Port fightback. With Robbie Gray, Chad Wingard and Paddy Ryder leading the way, Port kicked the final four goals, but it was too little too late.

Taylor Walker with the trophy after an emotionally-charged Showdown in round 16, 2015, at Adelaide Oval. Picture: Michael Willson

ROUND 8, 2018

Port Adelaide 14.11 (95) d Adelaide 14.6 (90)

One of the more remarkable final three minutes in any match this century was capped with Steven Motlop becoming an instant Port hero by kicking the match-winner with 21 seconds remaining. Port had led by 17 points deep into the fourth quarter before rapid-fire goals to Eddie Betts, Taylor Walker and Mitch McGovern snatched Adelaide the lead inside the final minute. But Motlop, in his first Showdown after being traded from Geelong, was having none of it, sealing victory with a goal on the run from 35m. Robbie Gray was magnificent, kicking five third quarter goals to lift his team back into the match.

ROUND 20, 2018

Adelaide 13.18 (96) d Port Adelaide 14.9 (93)

A classic contest, this one would also go down as perhaps the most controversial Showdown. After battling from behind for much of the night, Adelaide hit the front inside the final three minutes when a Josh Jenkins snap from close range appeared to graze the post but was awarded a goal. "My grandma raised me not to tell fibs. I think it hit the post but I'm pretty happy that they didn't think so," Jenkins told Fox Footy after the final siren. Matt Crouch gathered 35 disposals for the victors, while Robbie Gray and Chad Wingard kicked four apiece for Port.

