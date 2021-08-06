GEELONG superstar Patrick Dangerfield has been taken to hospital on Friday night, having been substituted out of his side's clash with Greater Western Sydney due to a throat injury.
Dangerfield was collected by a raised elbow from Giants star Toby Greene, who was attempting to fend off the tackle of his Cats counterpart, before leaving the game in some discomfort.
He was assessed by Geelong's medical team on the bench, before it was confirmed at quarter-time that Dangerfield had both been substituted out of the match and taken to hospital for checks.
The incident was similar to one involving Melbourne's Bayley Fritsch earlier this year, where he was suspended for one match by the Match Review Officer for a high fend-off that left North Melbourne youngster Tom Powell dazed. He later challenged by suspension at the AFL Tribunal, where he successfully cleared his name.
