CARLTON will be out to keep its slim September hopes alive when it hosts Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Greater Western Sydney's upset win over Geelong on Friday night has thrown a spanner in the works for the Blues, who now simply must win this clash to remain in touch with the top eight, with finals rivals St Kilda, Richmond, Essendon and Fremantle still to play.

BLUES v SUNS Follow it LIVE

The Blues have made one change for the clash, with veteran Eddie Betts replacing rookie forward Matthew Owies. Midfielder Marc Murphy has been named as an emergency as he moves towards 300 games.

The Suns have dropped Sam Flanders and Jack Bowes, regaining Brandon Ellis and naming Richmond premiership forward Jacob Townsend to debut for his fourth club.

Carlton v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Carlton: Marc Murphy

Gold Coast: Jack Bowes