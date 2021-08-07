Richmond's Kamdyn McIntosh in action against West Coast in R13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO-TIME premiership winger Kamdyn McIntosh is a late withdrawal from Richmond's side to take on North Melbourne on Saturday.

McIntosh has spent the past two weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, and it was somewhat of a surprise when named in the initial 22, his chances of playing categorised as "questionable" in the Tigers' injury list on Tuesday.

He has been replaced by youngster Thomson Dow, who will play his fifth game after last taking to the AFL field in round 17.

Dow has been named in the 22, with dumped forward Jason Castagna taking the role of medi-sub.

North Melbourne will go in as selected, with Will Phillips named as its medi-sub.

Richmond v North Melbourne at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Richmond: Kamdyn McIntosh replaced in selected side by Thomson Dow

North Melbourne: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS

Richmond: Jason Castagna

North Melbourne: Will Phillips

Carlton v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Carlton: Marc Murphy

Gold Coast: Jack Bowes

