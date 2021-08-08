BRISBANE has made a late change for Sunday's clash against Fremantle, with defender Jackson Payne withdrawn because of knee soreness.
Payne, who trained on Saturday but reported soreness on Sunday morning, has been replaced in the 22 by Keidean Coleman.
Payne has played the last six games for the Lions after suffering a stress reaction in his foot earlier this season.
Coleman returns for his first game since round 18 after being selected as the medical substitute last week. Tom Berry is the Lions' medical substitute against Fremantle.
The Dockers go in as named, with wingman Brett Bewley named as the sub having recovered from a crack to his ribs in round 16.
Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST
LATE CHANGES
Fremantle: Nil
Brisbane: Jack Payne replaced in selected side by Keidean Coleman
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Fremantle: Brett Bewley
Brisbane: Tom Berry
Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Western Bulldogs: Roarke Smith
Essendon: Archie Perkins
Hawthorn v Collingwood at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Tyler Brockman
Collingwood: Trent Bianco
