Lion Keidean Coleman in action against the Kangaroos in round 14, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE has made a late change for Sunday's clash against Fremantle, with defender Jackson Payne withdrawn because of knee soreness.

Payne, who trained on Saturday but reported soreness on Sunday morning, has been replaced in the 22 by Keidean Coleman.

Payne has played the last six games for the Lions after suffering a stress reaction in his foot earlier this season.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R21: Fremantle v Brisbane Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Dockers and Lions at Optus Stadium

Coleman returns for his first game since round 18 after being selected as the medical substitute last week. Tom Berry is the Lions' medical substitute against Fremantle.

The Dockers go in as named, with wingman Brett Bewley named as the sub having recovered from a crack to his ribs in round 16.

Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

LATE CHANGES

Fremantle: Nil

Brisbane: Jack Payne replaced in selected side by Keidean Coleman

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Brett Bewley

Brisbane: Tom Berry

DOCKERS v LIONS Follow it LIVE

Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Roarke Smith

Essendon: Archie Perkins

BULLDOGS v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE

Hawthorn v Collingwood at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Tyler Brockman

Collingwood: Trent Bianco

HAWKS v MAGPIES Follow it LIVE