BRISBANE has made a late change for Sunday's clash against Fremantle, with defender Jackson Payne withdrawn because of knee soreness.

Payne, who trained on Saturday but reported soreness on Sunday morning, has been replaced in the 22 by Keidean Coleman.

Payne has played the last six games for the Lions after suffering a stress reaction in his foot earlier this season.

Match Previews R21: Fremantle v Brisbane

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Dockers and Lions at Optus Stadium

Coleman returns for his first game since round 18 after being selected as the medical substitute last week. Tom Berry is the Lions' medical substitute against Fremantle.

The Dockers go in as named, with wingman Brett Bewley named as the sub having recovered from a crack to his ribs in round 16. 

Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

LATE CHANGES
Fremantle: Nil
Brisbane: Jack Payne replaced in selected side by Keidean Coleman

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Fremantle: Brett Bewley
Brisbane: Tom Berry

Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Western Bulldogs: Roarke Smith
Essendon: Archie Perkins

Hawthorn v Collingwood at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Tyler Brockman
Collingwood: Trent Bianco

