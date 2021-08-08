WHAT a scenario: Collingwood in need of a coach and one of the all-time greats, Alastair Clarkson, leaving his beloved Hawthorn in just three more games.

So the question is, will today's match - which was dramatically relocated from Launceston to the MCG due to a COVID case in Tasmania - be Clarko's sliding doors moment?

Is THIS the game where the four-time flag coach will be taking up-close-and-personal notes on his - potentially - new side Collingwood?

One thing is certain, the Hawks are struggling with just one win from their past five and are pinned to the second last rung on the ladder.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R21: Hawthorn v Collingwood Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Hawks and Magpies (prior to the match being moved from UTAS Stadium)

But the Pies aren't faring much better with two wins from their last six and sitting 14th. Oddly enough, if results go Hawthorn's way this round, they could jump a few teams and overtake Collingwood when the final siren sounds.

If that was to happen, maybe Clarko will be getting THAT call from Collingwood president Mark Korda. But if caretaker coach Rob Harvey manages to upstage the master, maybe Mr Korda should have a rethink about Rob's application.

Hawthorn swung five changes (inclusive of used medi-sub Damon Greaves), with Ollie Hanrahan regaining his spot after some strong VFL form.

Jonathan Ceglar is back, while Ned Reeves, Tyler Brockman and Denver Grainger-Barras have all been managed. Jacob Koschitzke has also been recalled after a week's rest.

Collingwood made just the one change, bringing in Beau McCreery for fellow youngster Trent Bianco.