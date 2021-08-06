Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

WHICH premiership hopeful can no longer win the premiership?

Listen to this week’s episode of AFL Exchange as one key contender is ruled out.

Join co-hosts Cal Twomey, Mitch Cleary and Riley Beveridge as they discuss all the big issues to come out of round 20, as well as some of the not so big.

And see the team live on Sunday, September 19 at the inaugural Melbourne Podcast Festival. Grab your tickets here.

In this episode...

2:30 – How many teams can win the premiership?

9:30 – What will Alastair Clarkson be doing in 2022? The guys give their take on the outgoing Hawthorn coach’s plans.

14.45 – Which West Coast guns could be put on the trade table?

20:25 – It’s time for the ‘Hang On A Second’ segment.

23:45 – Which old moments in footy history would have set social media abuzz?

27:30 – Will Fremantle hold onto eighth position or is Richmond set to claim in back?

31:30 – The players Gold Coast should be targeting this off-season.

35:00 – Segment ‘Death, taxes and…’

39:00 – Who would win footy’s 100-metre sprint?

40:00 – The AFL Exchange team receives some special feedback.