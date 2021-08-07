Max King feels his teammates' love after a goal in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA'S unpredictable season has continued - along with its hopes of playing finals - after downing Sydney 14.9 (93) to 10.4 (64) at Marvel Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Saints entered the clash as underdogs but led from early in the first term through to the final siren, going harder at the contest and using the ball smarter around the ground.

The loss could see any chance the Swans had of a top-four finish disappear, as may Lance Franklin's quest for goal 1000 after a quiet night, held to just one major by St Kilda rookie Callum Wilkie.

Jack Steele lifted his Brownlow Medal chances with another best on ground performance, while Jack Higgins slotted an equal career-high bag of four goals.

However, key forward Max King was subbed out of the game in the final term and sat on the bench with ice on his groin, no doubt causing concern ahead of the Saints' do-or-die clash against Geelong next week.

The Swans will need to bounce back against North Melbourne if they are to have any hope of a double chance come September.

ST KILDA 5.0 8.2 12.4 14.9 (93)

SYDNEY 4.1 5.2 8.4 10.4 (64)

GOALS

St Kilda: Higgins 4, Kent 3, King 2, Membrey 2, Sharman 2, Steele

Sydney: Dawson 2, Gulden 2, Hayward 2, Papley 2, Florent, Franklin