THE TOP four may elude it but Brisbane made a statement that it is sure to be heard by other finalists as it returned to its best form on Sunday, mauling Fremantle 18.10 (118) to 8.6 (54) at Optus Stadium

The Dockers kicked the first goal of the match but offered little more through the first two quarters, as the Lions took control to hold a 45-point lead at half-time.

DOCKERS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

Fremantle came out after the break full of fire, its tall forwards marking strongly and kicking truly despite the rain that had started to tumble, but any chance of a miraculous comeback was soon quashed and the margin stretched to 53 points at the final change.

Brisbane skipper Dayne Zorko was inspirational from the outset, throwing himself into every available contest, racking up possessions and tackling Dockers like a dog with a soft toy and a bad attitude.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Brilliant Bailey bounces around and feeds Zorko Zac Bailey is proving a handful in attack and sets up a goal for Dayne Zorko after some dashing moves

Joe Daniher's four goals were as much a case of being in the right place at the right time as the Lions' forward line clicked in unison.

The loss leaves Freo one of four clubs on 36 premiership points, half a game behind Greater Western Sydney currently sitting in eighth.

With the WA Derby next round followed by St Kilda to close out the home and away season, the Dockers have their work cut out if they're to make finals.

More to come

FREMANTLE 2.1 3.3 6.3 8.6 (54)

BRISBANE 6.4 10.6 14.8 18.10 (118)

GOALS

Fremantle: Colyer 3, Darcy, Henry, Meek, Taberner, Treacy

Brisbane: Daniher 4, Cameron 3, Cockatoo 2, Bailey 2, McCarthy 2, McInerney 2, McStay 2, Zorko