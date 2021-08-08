The AFL advises the Match Review of the Saturday games of Round 21 has been completed. Three charges were laid and there was one further incident that required detailed explanation.

Trent Cotchin, Richmond, has been charged with a first offence of making Careless Contact with an Umpire (Hayden Gavine), during the third quarter of the Round 21 match between Richmond and North Melbourne, played at the MCG on Saturday, August 7, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact with an Umpire. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Jed Anderson, North Melbourne, has been charged with a first offence of making Careless Contact with an Umpire (Pushing player into path of an Umpire), during the third quarter of the Round 21 match between Richmond and North Melbourne, played at the MCG on Saturday, August 7, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact with an Umpire. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Connor Rozee, Port Adelaide, has been charged with a first offence of making Careless Contact with an Umpire (Justin Power), during the third quarter of the Round 21 match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide, played at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, August 7, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact with an Umpire. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Tom Papley, Sydney Swans, has been charged with Striking Bradley Hill, during the fourth quarter of the Round 21 match between St Kilda and the Sydney Swans, played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, August 7, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Incident assessed:

The incident between Port Adelaide's Scott Lycett and Adelaide's Brodie Smith during the fourth quarter of Saturday's match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide was assessed. Smith spins and then stumbles out of a tackle towards Lycett and high contact occurs. It was determined by the MRO that Lycett’s actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.