IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Taylor Walker's future unclear after racist slur scandal
- Peter Wright comes alive: He was playing llike Sav Rocca
- The issues are many now for the Bulldogs
- West Coast's interesting record against Melbourne: Why we're giving them one last chance
In this episode ...
0:47 – Will we see Taylor Walker again?
1:35 – Is his ban severe enough?
3:50 – Some people’s reactions aren’t on the same page as others
7:00 – 'It’s incumbent on the rest of us to … just do better'
9:43 – Two-Metre Peter boots seven goals to propel Essendon into finals contention
12:21 – The key position injury carnage at the Bulldogs
13:50 – The Blues fall out of finals contention
14:52 – Carlton's review draws to a close
16:30 – Melbourne battles the Eagles in Perth
18:17 – Tonight's clash will only be the third meeting of the game's best two rucks