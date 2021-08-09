Peter Wright kicks for goal during the round 21 match between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on August 8, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Taylor Walker's future unclear after racist slur scandal

- Peter Wright comes alive: He was playing llike Sav Rocca

- The issues are many now for the Bulldogs

- West Coast's interesting record against Melbourne: Why we're giving them one last chance

In this episode ...

0:47 – Will we see Taylor Walker again?

1:35 – Is his ban severe enough?

3:50 – Some people’s reactions aren’t on the same page as others

7:00 – 'It’s incumbent on the rest of us to … just do better'

9:43 – Two-Metre Peter boots seven goals to propel Essendon into finals contention

12:21 – The key position injury carnage at the Bulldogs

13:50 – The Blues fall out of finals contention

14:52 – Carlton's review draws to a close

16:30 – Melbourne battles the Eagles in Perth

18:17 – Tonight's clash will only be the third meeting of the game's best two rucks