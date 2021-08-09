WEST Coast has a chance to respond to scathing criticism and shrug off some underwhelming form when it takes on Melbourne at Optus Stadium from 6.10pm AWST.

The Eagles are limping to the line and lost to lowly Collingwood last week to add salt to a gaping wound that seemingly gets wider by the week. The woeful display against the Pies, in which they were outscored 10 goals to one in the first half, raised more questions about whether this ageing squad was in freefall.

They have won just two games from their past six outings, including soul-destroying beltings from the Western Bulldogs and Sydney and an embarrassing boilover to the last-placed Kangaroos.

They are now in danger of dropping out of the eight entirely with games against Fremantle and Brisbane to come. And Melbourne is keen to dust off its own form concerns and, not only that, reclaim top spot on the ladder with a victory tonight.

The door has suddenly opened for Melbourne after shock losses in this round to Geelong and the Western Bulldogs.

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has made four unforced changes for the match, but the core group of the team's senior players have been given another chance to prove themselves.

Defender Josh Rotham, forward Zac Langdon, midfielder Xavier O'Neill and roaming attacker Jake Waterman were all axed.



Premiership duo Nathan Vardy and Mark Hutchings earned recalls, along with defender Alex Witherden and utility Jackson Nelson.

The Demons made just one change, replacing suspended midfielder Jack Viney with Jake Melksham.