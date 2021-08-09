Harry McKay after hurting his shoulder against Gold Coast in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE COLEMAN Medal race has been blown wide open, with Carlton star Harry McKay set to miss this weekend's trip to South Australia to face Port Adelaide.

McKay hurt his shoulder during last weekend's shock loss to Gold Coast, coming from the field for an extended period before eventually returning and playing out the game in significant discomfort.

However, scans on Monday have revealed an injury to McKay's AC joint, casting doubt over his chances of returning this season and potentially opening the door for either Tom Hawkins or Jack Riewoldt to swoop in the Coleman Medal race.

Hawkins and Riewoldt are currently 11 goals behind McKay, with Geelong to play St Kilda and Melbourne in the season's final fortnight and Richmond due to meet Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn.

Adelaide's Taylor Walker and the Western Bulldogs' Josh Bruce are closer in the race to McKay, just 10 goals behind, but neither will play again this year due to suspension and injury respectively.

In better news for Carlton, gun midfielder Sam Walsh will play this weekend after tweaking his ankle late in the loss to Gold Coast. Fellow onballer Will Setterfield is also a chance to return from a groin injury.

Mitch McGovern could also make his long-awaited return from a three-month hamstring injury, but high-profile recruit Zac Williams is still another week away from playing after suffering a hamstring problem of his own.

Coleman Medal top 10

Harry McKay 58

Josh Bruce 48

Taylor Walker 48

Tom Hawkins 47

Jack Riewoldt 47

Ben King 43

Charlie Dixon 42

Lance Franklin 42

Toby Greene 41

Bayley Fritsch 39