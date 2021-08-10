Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

IT COULD be the closest NAB AFL Rising Star race in history.

But, with just a fortnight remaining in the season, who leads the way? The team at AFL Exchange has this week given their 5-4-3-2-1 votes to determine who could follow in the footsteps of Caleb Serong, Sam Walsh and Jaidyn Stephenson.

Also on this week's show, the crew discusses the best value trades in recent history, analyses what decisions Carlton will make in the wake of its review and tips some underrated future All-Australians.

Co-hosts Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Mitch Cleary look at all the big footy issues in this week's episode of AFL Exchange – and some of the lighter ones as well – delving into the most significant talking points ahead of round 22.

EPISODE GUIDE

6.05 – Is David Teague coaching Carlton in 2022?

12.10 – What have been the best value trades in recent memory?

16.00 – We look at the Things That Should Happen in our favourite segment.

23.45 – What is the top-five in the NAB AFL Rising Star as it stands?

28.50 – Who are some underrated future All-Australians?

32.15 – One of our newest segments WAT/WOT/WUT.

34.30 – How do the Bulldogs reshape their forward line without Josh Bruce?

38.00 – Will the Saints be a contender or a pretender next year?