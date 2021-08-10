Mason Redman in action against the Western Bulldogs in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON and Fremantle will front the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night to challenge the one-match bans handed to Mason Redman and Andrew Brayshaw respectively.

Redman was charged with rough conduct for a dangerous tackle on Marcus Bontempelli during the fourth quarter of the Bombers' win over the Bulldogs on Sunday.

The incident was assessed as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, resulting in a one-match ban.

Bomber pinged for dangerous tackle on Bont Mason Redman gives away a free kick after this tackle on Marcus Bontempelli

Bontempelli was able to take his kick and played out the remainder of the match.

Brayshaw will also front the Tribunal to contest his one-match ban for making unreasonable or unnecessary contact to the eye region of Lions midfielder Jarrod Berry.

The incident was assessed as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact.

Gun Docker in MRO strife for this incident Andrew Brayshaw in hot water for this incident with Jarrod Berry

Superstar Giant Toby Greene will also front the Tribunal on Tuesday night to contest his two-match ban for striking Patrick Dangerfield.

Greene's incident was assessed as careless conduct, high contact and high impact.

Dangerfield was subbed out shortly after the incident and taken to hospital, but he was cleared of serious injury.

The Tribunal will begin at 5pm AEST with Greene up first, followed by Redman and then Brayshaw.