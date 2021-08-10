ESSENDON and Fremantle will front the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night to challenge the one-match bans handed to Mason Redman and Andrew Brayshaw respectively.
Redman was charged with rough conduct for a dangerous tackle on Marcus Bontempelli during the fourth quarter of the Bombers' win over the Bulldogs on Sunday.
The incident was assessed as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, resulting in a one-match ban.
Bontempelli was able to take his kick and played out the remainder of the match.
Brayshaw will also front the Tribunal to contest his one-match ban for making unreasonable or unnecessary contact to the eye region of Lions midfielder Jarrod Berry.
The incident was assessed as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact.
Superstar Giant Toby Greene will also front the Tribunal on Tuesday night to contest his two-match ban for striking Patrick Dangerfield.
Greene's incident was assessed as careless conduct, high contact and high impact.
Dangerfield was subbed out shortly after the incident and taken to hospital, but he was cleared of serious injury.
The Tribunal will begin at 5pm AEST with Greene up first, followed by Redman and then Brayshaw.