IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 21 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Note: These stats can now be found in the latest update of the AFL Live Official App 

Geelong v GWS Giants

Centre bounces: 25

Geelong

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Joel Selwood

104

81%

22

88%

Rhys Stanley

109

81%

21

84%

Cameron Guthrie

102

81%

20

80%

Quinton Narkle

40

52%

11

44%

Brandan Parfitt

77

74%

10

40%

Shaun Higgins

77

89%

6

24%

Max Holmes

65

79%

3

12%

Patrick Dangerfield

15

9%

2

8%

Esava Ratugolea

48

92%

2

8%

Mark Blicavs

78

92%

2

8%

Jordan Clark

79

66%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 3 (3), Zach Tuohy 1 (1), Nathan Kreuger 1 (1), Sam Menegola 1 (1).

GWS Giants

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tim Taranto

132

87%

19

76%

Kieren Briggs

79

69%

17

68%

Callan Ward

68

78%

16

64%

Matt de Boer

62

85%

13

52%

Brent Daniels

44

59%

12

48%

Lachie Ash

73

81%

9

36%

Zach Sproule

76

83%

8

32%

Tanner Bruhn

71

63%

6

24%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 13 (12), Lachie Whitfield 4 (4).

Carlton v Gold Coast

Centre bounces: 23

Carlton

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tom De Koning

42

85%

22

96%

Patrick Cripps

67

81%

20

87%

Paddy Dow

37

70%

14

61%

Sam Walsh

108

92%

13

57%

Matthew Kennedy

94

70%

12

52%

Ed Curnow

100

84%

7

30%

Zac Fisher

31

76%

2

9%

Jack Silvagni

55

85%

1

4%

Jack Martin

59

84%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Nic Newman 4 (3), Lachie Plowman 3 (2), Liam Stocker 2 (2), Jacob Weitering 1 (0).

Gold Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Zac Smith

77

80%

19

83%

Touk Miller

140

90%

19

83%

David Swallow

73

79%

15

65%

Matt Rowell

49

70%

12

52%

Brayden Fiorini

119

69%

12

52%

Noah Anderson

115

72%

10

43%

Jacob Townsend

69

68%

4

17%

Darcy MacPherson

86

85%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Wil Powell 5 (4), Jack Bowes 2 (2), Jack Lukosius 2 (2).

Richmond v North Melbourne

Centre bounces: 24

Richmond

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Trent Cotchin

72

70%

19

79%

Dion Prestia

106

82%

19

79%

Toby Nankervis

86

69%

16

67%

Shai Bolton

67

87%

15

63%

Jack Graham

146

86%

11

46%

Callum Coleman-Jones

71

72%

8

33%

Matthew Parker

70

66%

4

17%

Kane Lambert

75

81%

2

8%

Liam Baker

98

88%

1

4%

Shane Edwards

57

86%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Nick Vlastuin 4 (4), Jayden Short 4 (4).

North Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jy Simpkin

114

81%

19

79%

Todd Goldstein

90

92%

17

71%

Luke Davies-Uniacke

115

82%

17

71%

Jed Anderson

97

72%

16

67%

Tarryn Thomas

96

75%

13

54%

Tom Campbell

31

65%

7

29%

Jaidyn Stephenson

64

83%

6

25%

Curtis Taylor

43

76%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Aaron Hall 6 (5), Jack Ziebell 4 (4), Robbie Tarrant 1 (1).

Adelaide v Port Adelaide

Centre bounces: 18

Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Rory Laird

105

83%

18

100%

Reilly O'Brien

78

86%

16

89%

Rory Sloane

64

83%

15

83%

Ben Keays

82

86%

14

78%

Harry Schoenberg

90

60%

7

39%

Riley Thilthorpe

14

80%

1

6%

Elliott Himmelberg

40

94%

1

6%

Kick-ins (play on): Andrew McPherson 6 (5), Chayce Jones 3 (3), Tom Doedee 2 (2), Jake Kelly 1 (1), Nick Murray 1 (1).

Port Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Ollie Wines

95

83%

15

83%

Scott Lycett

77

85%

14

78%

Willem Drew

110

59%

12

67%

Travis Boak

96

84%

11

61%

Karl Amon

76

87%

9

50%

Peter Ladhams

63

80%

4

22%

Sam Powell-Pepper

65

72%

3

17%

Connor Rozee

45

80%

2

11%

Robbie Gray

52

86%

2

11%

Kick-ins (play on): Trent McKenzie 4 (4), Tom Jonas 2 (2), Dan Houston 1 (1), Riley Bonner 1 (1).

St Kilda v Sydney

Centre bounces: 28

St Kilda

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Rowan Marshall

118

84%

24

86%

Luke Dunstan

94

85%

23

82%

Jack Steele

139

88%

23

82%

Zak Jones

96

71%

19

68%

Brad Crouch

72

67%

15

54%

Darragh Joyce

29

72%

4

14%

Jack Bytel

17

12%

3

11%

Sebastian Ross

83

87%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Brad Hill 2 (2), Tom Highmore  (1), Leo Connolly 1 (1).

Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tom Hickey

74

80%

24

86%

Josh P. Kennedy

82

74%

17

61%

Luke Parker

97

86%

16

57%

Tom Papley

74

88%

15

54%

George Hewett

64

81%

12

43%

James Rowbottom

57

70%

7

25%

Oliver Florent

67

86%

6

21%

Sam Reid

69

88%

4

14%

Errol Gulden

57

76%

4

14%

Isaac Heeney

48

83%

4

14%

Justin McInerney

63

82%

3

11%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 9 (9).

Hawthorn v Collingwood

Centre bounces: 31

Hawthorn

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jonathon Ceglar

84

78%

25

81%

Jaeger O'Meara

81

80%

22

71%

Tom Mitchell

157

85%

19

61%

Conor Nash

92

77%

16

52%

Chad Wingard

103

82%

15

48%

James Worpel

49

55%

12

39%

Liam Shiels

85

86%

8

26%

Ben McEvoy

55

79%

6

19%

Oliver Hanrahan

32

71%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwicke 3 (2), Shaun Burgoyne 1 (0), Jack Scrimshaw 1 (0).

Collingwood

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Brodie Grundy

114

81%

23

74%

Taylor Adams

105

83%

23

74%

Jordan De Goey

94

80%

21

68%

Finlay Macrae

71

61%

21

68%

Steele Sidebottom

91

87%

16

52%

Jack Crisp

102

85%

10

32%

Darcy Cameron

69

86%

8

26%

Jamie Elliott

62

84%

2

6%

Kick-ins (play on): Jeremy Howe 5 (3), Brayden Maynard 1 (1), Jack Madgen 1 (1).

Western Bulldogs v Essendon

Centre bounces: 31

Western Bulldogs

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tim English

83

82%

25

81%

Jack Macrae

115

85%

24

77%

Tom Liberatore

94

80%

20

65%

Marcus Bontempelli

103

85%

19

61%

Josh Dunkley

58

82%

14

45%

Bailey Smith

82

74%

10

32%

Adam Treloar

90

75%

6

19%

Josh Bruce

85

84%

5

16%

Aaron Naughton

65

84%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 4 (4), Caleb Daniel 3 (3).

Essendon

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Sam Draper

78

83%

29

94%

Zach Merrett

109

83%

26

84%

Jake Stringer

65

86%

26

84%

Darcy Parish

81

80%

24

77%

Dylan Shiel

46

69%

17

55%

Peter Wright

103

86%

2

6%

Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman 5 (3), Tom Cutler 3 (3), Jordan Ridley 3 (3), Nick Hind 1 (0).

Fremantle v Brisbane

Centre bounces: 29

Fremantle

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Adam Cerra

98

84%

24

83%

Caleb Serong

118

77%

23

79%

Andrew Brayshaw

64

79%

22

76%

Sean Darcy

97

79%

19

66%

David Mundy

85

75%

18

62%

Lloyd Meek

42

71%

10

34%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 7 (6), Hayden Young 2 (2), Nathan Wilson 1 (1).

Brisbane

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Oscar McInerney

92

79%

25

86%

Jarrod Berry

63

75%

23

79%

Jarryd Lyons

111

83%

22

76%

Dayne Zorko

135

78%

19

66%

Rhys Mathieson

59

73%

13

45%

Hugh McCluggage

109

79%

8

28%

Tom Fullarton

48

82%

4

14%

Zac Bailey

90

81%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 4 (4), Grant Birchall 2 (2).

West Coast v Melbourne

Centre bounces: 22

West Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Elliot Yeo

103

89%

21

95%

Tim Kelly

87

89%

19

86%

Nic Naitanui

74

61%

19

86%

Dom Sheed

96

89%

14

64%

Jack Redden

121

92%

9

41%

Nathan Vardy

20

64%

3

14%

Andrew Gaff

77

89%

3

14%

Kick-ins (play on): Alex Witherden 7 (6), Jeremy McGovern 4 (3), Shannon Hurn 1 (1).

Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Christian Petracca

100

88%

19

86%

Clayton Oliver

67

90%

19

86%

Max Gawn

84

96%

17

77%

James Harmes

91

54%

13

59%

Tom Sparrow

34

72%

11

50%

Luke Jackson

86

78%

5

23%

Kysaiah Pickett

30

81%

2

9%

Aaron vandenBerg

43

58%

2

9%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 8 (8), Trent Rivers 1 (1).

