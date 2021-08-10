IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.
The round 21 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
Geelong v GWS Giants
Centre bounces: 25
Geelong
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Joel Selwood
|
104
|
81%
|
22
|
88%
|
Rhys Stanley
|
109
|
81%
|
21
|
84%
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
102
|
81%
|
20
|
80%
|
Quinton Narkle
|
40
|
52%
|
11
|
44%
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
77
|
74%
|
10
|
40%
|
Shaun Higgins
|
77
|
89%
|
6
|
24%
|
Max Holmes
|
65
|
79%
|
3
|
12%
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
15
|
9%
|
2
|
8%
|
Esava Ratugolea
|
48
|
92%
|
2
|
8%
|
Mark Blicavs
|
78
|
92%
|
2
|
8%
|
Jordan Clark
|
79
|
66%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 3 (3), Zach Tuohy 1 (1), Nathan Kreuger 1 (1), Sam Menegola 1 (1).
GWS Giants
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tim Taranto
|
132
|
87%
|
19
|
76%
|
Kieren Briggs
|
79
|
69%
|
17
|
68%
|
Callan Ward
|
68
|
78%
|
16
|
64%
|
Matt de Boer
|
62
|
85%
|
13
|
52%
|
Brent Daniels
|
44
|
59%
|
12
|
48%
|
Lachie Ash
|
73
|
81%
|
9
|
36%
|
Zach Sproule
|
76
|
83%
|
8
|
32%
|
Tanner Bruhn
|
71
|
63%
|
6
|
24%
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 13 (12), Lachie Whitfield 4 (4).
Carlton v Gold Coast
Centre bounces: 23
Carlton
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom De Koning
|
42
|
85%
|
22
|
96%
|
Patrick Cripps
|
67
|
81%
|
20
|
87%
|
Paddy Dow
|
37
|
70%
|
14
|
61%
|
Sam Walsh
|
108
|
92%
|
13
|
57%
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
94
|
70%
|
12
|
52%
|
Ed Curnow
|
100
|
84%
|
7
|
30%
|
Zac Fisher
|
31
|
76%
|
2
|
9%
|
Jack Silvagni
|
55
|
85%
|
1
|
4%
|
Jack Martin
|
59
|
84%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Nic Newman 4 (3), Lachie Plowman 3 (2), Liam Stocker 2 (2), Jacob Weitering 1 (0).
Gold Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Zac Smith
|
77
|
80%
|
19
|
83%
|
Touk Miller
|
140
|
90%
|
19
|
83%
|
David Swallow
|
73
|
79%
|
15
|
65%
|
Matt Rowell
|
49
|
70%
|
12
|
52%
|
Brayden Fiorini
|
119
|
69%
|
12
|
52%
|
Noah Anderson
|
115
|
72%
|
10
|
43%
|
Jacob Townsend
|
69
|
68%
|
4
|
17%
|
Darcy MacPherson
|
86
|
85%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Wil Powell 5 (4), Jack Bowes 2 (2), Jack Lukosius 2 (2).
Richmond v North Melbourne
Centre bounces: 24
Richmond
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Trent Cotchin
|
72
|
70%
|
19
|
79%
|
Dion Prestia
|
106
|
82%
|
19
|
79%
|
Toby Nankervis
|
86
|
69%
|
16
|
67%
|
Shai Bolton
|
67
|
87%
|
15
|
63%
|
Jack Graham
|
146
|
86%
|
11
|
46%
|
Callum Coleman-Jones
|
71
|
72%
|
8
|
33%
|
Matthew Parker
|
70
|
66%
|
4
|
17%
|
Kane Lambert
|
75
|
81%
|
2
|
8%
|
Liam Baker
|
98
|
88%
|
1
|
4%
|
Shane Edwards
|
57
|
86%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Nick Vlastuin 4 (4), Jayden Short 4 (4).
North Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jy Simpkin
|
114
|
81%
|
19
|
79%
|
Todd Goldstein
|
90
|
92%
|
17
|
71%
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
115
|
82%
|
17
|
71%
|
Jed Anderson
|
97
|
72%
|
16
|
67%
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
96
|
75%
|
13
|
54%
|
Tom Campbell
|
31
|
65%
|
7
|
29%
|
Jaidyn Stephenson
|
64
|
83%
|
6
|
25%
|
Curtis Taylor
|
43
|
76%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Aaron Hall 6 (5), Jack Ziebell 4 (4), Robbie Tarrant 1 (1).
Adelaide v Port Adelaide
Centre bounces: 18
Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Rory Laird
|
105
|
83%
|
18
|
100%
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
78
|
86%
|
16
|
89%
|
Rory Sloane
|
64
|
83%
|
15
|
83%
|
Ben Keays
|
82
|
86%
|
14
|
78%
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
90
|
60%
|
7
|
39%
|
Riley Thilthorpe
|
14
|
80%
|
1
|
6%
|
Elliott Himmelberg
|
40
|
94%
|
1
|
6%
Kick-ins (play on): Andrew McPherson 6 (5), Chayce Jones 3 (3), Tom Doedee 2 (2), Jake Kelly 1 (1), Nick Murray 1 (1).
Port Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Ollie Wines
|
95
|
83%
|
15
|
83%
|
Scott Lycett
|
77
|
85%
|
14
|
78%
|
Willem Drew
|
110
|
59%
|
12
|
67%
|
Travis Boak
|
96
|
84%
|
11
|
61%
|
Karl Amon
|
76
|
87%
|
9
|
50%
|
Peter Ladhams
|
63
|
80%
|
4
|
22%
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
65
|
72%
|
3
|
17%
|
Connor Rozee
|
45
|
80%
|
2
|
11%
|
Robbie Gray
|
52
|
86%
|
2
|
11%
Kick-ins (play on): Trent McKenzie 4 (4), Tom Jonas 2 (2), Dan Houston 1 (1), Riley Bonner 1 (1).
St Kilda v Sydney
Centre bounces: 28
St Kilda
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Rowan Marshall
|
118
|
84%
|
24
|
86%
|
Luke Dunstan
|
94
|
85%
|
23
|
82%
|
Jack Steele
|
139
|
88%
|
23
|
82%
|
Zak Jones
|
96
|
71%
|
19
|
68%
|
Brad Crouch
|
72
|
67%
|
15
|
54%
|
Darragh Joyce
|
29
|
72%
|
4
|
14%
|
Jack Bytel
|
17
|
12%
|
3
|
11%
|
Sebastian Ross
|
83
|
87%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Brad Hill 2 (2), Tom Highmore (1), Leo Connolly 1 (1).
Sydney
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom Hickey
|
74
|
80%
|
24
|
86%
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
82
|
74%
|
17
|
61%
|
Luke Parker
|
97
|
86%
|
16
|
57%
|
Tom Papley
|
74
|
88%
|
15
|
54%
|
George Hewett
|
64
|
81%
|
12
|
43%
|
James Rowbottom
|
57
|
70%
|
7
|
25%
|
Oliver Florent
|
67
|
86%
|
6
|
21%
|
Sam Reid
|
69
|
88%
|
4
|
14%
|
Errol Gulden
|
57
|
76%
|
4
|
14%
|
Isaac Heeney
|
48
|
83%
|
4
|
14%
|
Justin McInerney
|
63
|
82%
|
3
|
11%
Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 9 (9).
Hawthorn v Collingwood
Centre bounces: 31
Hawthorn
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jonathon Ceglar
|
84
|
78%
|
25
|
81%
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
81
|
80%
|
22
|
71%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
157
|
85%
|
19
|
61%
|
Conor Nash
|
92
|
77%
|
16
|
52%
|
Chad Wingard
|
103
|
82%
|
15
|
48%
|
James Worpel
|
49
|
55%
|
12
|
39%
|
Liam Shiels
|
85
|
86%
|
8
|
26%
|
Ben McEvoy
|
55
|
79%
|
6
|
19%
|
Oliver Hanrahan
|
32
|
71%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwicke 3 (2), Shaun Burgoyne 1 (0), Jack Scrimshaw 1 (0).
Collingwood
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Brodie Grundy
|
114
|
81%
|
23
|
74%
|
Taylor Adams
|
105
|
83%
|
23
|
74%
|
Jordan De Goey
|
94
|
80%
|
21
|
68%
|
Finlay Macrae
|
71
|
61%
|
21
|
68%
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
91
|
87%
|
16
|
52%
|
Jack Crisp
|
102
|
85%
|
10
|
32%
|
Darcy Cameron
|
69
|
86%
|
8
|
26%
|
Jamie Elliott
|
62
|
84%
|
2
|
6%
Kick-ins (play on): Jeremy Howe 5 (3), Brayden Maynard 1 (1), Jack Madgen 1 (1).
Western Bulldogs v Essendon
Centre bounces: 31
Western Bulldogs
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tim English
|
83
|
82%
|
25
|
81%
|
Jack Macrae
|
115
|
85%
|
24
|
77%
|
Tom Liberatore
|
94
|
80%
|
20
|
65%
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
103
|
85%
|
19
|
61%
|
Josh Dunkley
|
58
|
82%
|
14
|
45%
|
Bailey Smith
|
82
|
74%
|
10
|
32%
|
Adam Treloar
|
90
|
75%
|
6
|
19%
|
Josh Bruce
|
85
|
84%
|
5
|
16%
|
Aaron Naughton
|
65
|
84%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 4 (4), Caleb Daniel 3 (3).
Essendon
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Sam Draper
|
78
|
83%
|
29
|
94%
|
Zach Merrett
|
109
|
83%
|
26
|
84%
|
Jake Stringer
|
65
|
86%
|
26
|
84%
|
Darcy Parish
|
81
|
80%
|
24
|
77%
|
Dylan Shiel
|
46
|
69%
|
17
|
55%
|
Peter Wright
|
103
|
86%
|
2
|
6%
Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman 5 (3), Tom Cutler 3 (3), Jordan Ridley 3 (3), Nick Hind 1 (0).
Fremantle v Brisbane
Centre bounces: 29
Fremantle
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Adam Cerra
|
98
|
84%
|
24
|
83%
|
Caleb Serong
|
118
|
77%
|
23
|
79%
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
64
|
79%
|
22
|
76%
|
Sean Darcy
|
97
|
79%
|
19
|
66%
|
David Mundy
|
85
|
75%
|
18
|
62%
|
Lloyd Meek
|
42
|
71%
|
10
|
34%
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 7 (6), Hayden Young 2 (2), Nathan Wilson 1 (1).
Brisbane
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Oscar McInerney
|
92
|
79%
|
25
|
86%
|
Jarrod Berry
|
63
|
75%
|
23
|
79%
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
111
|
83%
|
22
|
76%
|
Dayne Zorko
|
135
|
78%
|
19
|
66%
|
Rhys Mathieson
|
59
|
73%
|
13
|
45%
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
109
|
79%
|
8
|
28%
|
Tom Fullarton
|
48
|
82%
|
4
|
14%
|
Zac Bailey
|
90
|
81%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 4 (4), Grant Birchall 2 (2).
West Coast v Melbourne
Centre bounces: 22
West Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Elliot Yeo
|
103
|
89%
|
21
|
95%
|
Tim Kelly
|
87
|
89%
|
19
|
86%
|
Nic Naitanui
|
74
|
61%
|
19
|
86%
|
Dom Sheed
|
96
|
89%
|
14
|
64%
|
Jack Redden
|
121
|
92%
|
9
|
41%
|
Nathan Vardy
|
20
|
64%
|
3
|
14%
|
Andrew Gaff
|
77
|
89%
|
3
|
14%
Kick-ins (play on): Alex Witherden 7 (6), Jeremy McGovern 4 (3), Shannon Hurn 1 (1).
Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Christian Petracca
|
100
|
88%
|
19
|
86%
|
Clayton Oliver
|
67
|
90%
|
19
|
86%
|
Max Gawn
|
84
|
96%
|
17
|
77%
|
James Harmes
|
91
|
54%
|
13
|
59%
|
Tom Sparrow
|
34
|
72%
|
11
|
50%
|
Luke Jackson
|
86
|
78%
|
5
|
23%
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
30
|
81%
|
2
|
9%
|
Aaron vandenBerg
|
43
|
58%
|
2
|
9%
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 8 (8), Trent Rivers 1 (1).
