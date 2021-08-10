IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 21 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Geelong v GWS Giants

Centre bounces: 25

Geelong

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Joel Selwood 104 81% 22 88% Rhys Stanley 109 81% 21 84% Cameron Guthrie 102 81% 20 80% Quinton Narkle 40 52% 11 44% Brandan Parfitt 77 74% 10 40% Shaun Higgins 77 89% 6 24% Max Holmes 65 79% 3 12% Patrick Dangerfield 15 9% 2 8% Esava Ratugolea 48 92% 2 8% Mark Blicavs 78 92% 2 8% Jordan Clark 79 66% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 3 (3), Zach Tuohy 1 (1), Nathan Kreuger 1 (1), Sam Menegola 1 (1).

GWS Giants

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tim Taranto 132 87% 19 76% Kieren Briggs 79 69% 17 68% Callan Ward 68 78% 16 64% Matt de Boer 62 85% 13 52% Brent Daniels 44 59% 12 48% Lachie Ash 73 81% 9 36% Zach Sproule 76 83% 8 32% Tanner Bruhn 71 63% 6 24%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 13 (12), Lachie Whitfield 4 (4).

Carlton v Gold Coast

Centre bounces: 23

Carlton

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tom De Koning 42 85% 22 96% Patrick Cripps 67 81% 20 87% Paddy Dow 37 70% 14 61% Sam Walsh 108 92% 13 57% Matthew Kennedy 94 70% 12 52% Ed Curnow 100 84% 7 30% Zac Fisher 31 76% 2 9% Jack Silvagni 55 85% 1 4% Jack Martin 59 84% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Nic Newman 4 (3), Lachie Plowman 3 (2), Liam Stocker 2 (2), Jacob Weitering 1 (0).

Gold Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Zac Smith 77 80% 19 83% Touk Miller 140 90% 19 83% David Swallow 73 79% 15 65% Matt Rowell 49 70% 12 52% Brayden Fiorini 119 69% 12 52% Noah Anderson 115 72% 10 43% Jacob Townsend 69 68% 4 17% Darcy MacPherson 86 85% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Wil Powell 5 (4), Jack Bowes 2 (2), Jack Lukosius 2 (2).

Richmond v North Melbourne

Centre bounces: 24

Richmond

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Trent Cotchin 72 70% 19 79% Dion Prestia 106 82% 19 79% Toby Nankervis 86 69% 16 67% Shai Bolton 67 87% 15 63% Jack Graham 146 86% 11 46% Callum Coleman-Jones 71 72% 8 33% Matthew Parker 70 66% 4 17% Kane Lambert 75 81% 2 8% Liam Baker 98 88% 1 4% Shane Edwards 57 86% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Nick Vlastuin 4 (4), Jayden Short 4 (4).

North Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jy Simpkin 114 81% 19 79% Todd Goldstein 90 92% 17 71% Luke Davies-Uniacke 115 82% 17 71% Jed Anderson 97 72% 16 67% Tarryn Thomas 96 75% 13 54% Tom Campbell 31 65% 7 29% Jaidyn Stephenson 64 83% 6 25% Curtis Taylor 43 76% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Aaron Hall 6 (5), Jack Ziebell 4 (4), Robbie Tarrant 1 (1).

Adelaide v Port Adelaide

Centre bounces: 18

Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Rory Laird 105 83% 18 100% Reilly O'Brien 78 86% 16 89% Rory Sloane 64 83% 15 83% Ben Keays 82 86% 14 78% Harry Schoenberg 90 60% 7 39% Riley Thilthorpe 14 80% 1 6% Elliott Himmelberg 40 94% 1 6%

Kick-ins (play on): Andrew McPherson 6 (5), Chayce Jones 3 (3), Tom Doedee 2 (2), Jake Kelly 1 (1), Nick Murray 1 (1).

Port Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Ollie Wines 95 83% 15 83% Scott Lycett 77 85% 14 78% Willem Drew 110 59% 12 67% Travis Boak 96 84% 11 61% Karl Amon 76 87% 9 50% Peter Ladhams 63 80% 4 22% Sam Powell-Pepper 65 72% 3 17% Connor Rozee 45 80% 2 11% Robbie Gray 52 86% 2 11%

Kick-ins (play on): Trent McKenzie 4 (4), Tom Jonas 2 (2), Dan Houston 1 (1), Riley Bonner 1 (1).

St Kilda v Sydney

Centre bounces: 28

St Kilda

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Rowan Marshall 118 84% 24 86% Luke Dunstan 94 85% 23 82% Jack Steele 139 88% 23 82% Zak Jones 96 71% 19 68% Brad Crouch 72 67% 15 54% Darragh Joyce 29 72% 4 14% Jack Bytel 17 12% 3 11% Sebastian Ross 83 87% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Brad Hill 2 (2), Tom Highmore (1), Leo Connolly 1 (1).

Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tom Hickey 74 80% 24 86% Josh P. Kennedy 82 74% 17 61% Luke Parker 97 86% 16 57% Tom Papley 74 88% 15 54% George Hewett 64 81% 12 43% James Rowbottom 57 70% 7 25% Oliver Florent 67 86% 6 21% Sam Reid 69 88% 4 14% Errol Gulden 57 76% 4 14% Isaac Heeney 48 83% 4 14% Justin McInerney 63 82% 3 11%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 9 (9).

Hawthorn v Collingwood

Centre bounces: 31

Hawthorn

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jonathon Ceglar 84 78% 25 81% Jaeger O'Meara 81 80% 22 71% Tom Mitchell 157 85% 19 61% Conor Nash 92 77% 16 52% Chad Wingard 103 82% 15 48% James Worpel 49 55% 12 39% Liam Shiels 85 86% 8 26% Ben McEvoy 55 79% 6 19% Oliver Hanrahan 32 71% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwicke 3 (2), Shaun Burgoyne 1 (0), Jack Scrimshaw 1 (0).

Collingwood

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Brodie Grundy 114 81% 23 74% Taylor Adams 105 83% 23 74% Jordan De Goey 94 80% 21 68% Finlay Macrae 71 61% 21 68% Steele Sidebottom 91 87% 16 52% Jack Crisp 102 85% 10 32% Darcy Cameron 69 86% 8 26% Jamie Elliott 62 84% 2 6%

Kick-ins (play on): Jeremy Howe 5 (3), Brayden Maynard 1 (1), Jack Madgen 1 (1).

Western Bulldogs v Essendon

Centre bounces: 31

Western Bulldogs

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tim English 83 82% 25 81% Jack Macrae 115 85% 24 77% Tom Liberatore 94 80% 20 65% Marcus Bontempelli 103 85% 19 61% Josh Dunkley 58 82% 14 45% Bailey Smith 82 74% 10 32% Adam Treloar 90 75% 6 19% Josh Bruce 85 84% 5 16% Aaron Naughton 65 84% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 4 (4), Caleb Daniel 3 (3).

Essendon

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Sam Draper 78 83% 29 94% Zach Merrett 109 83% 26 84% Jake Stringer 65 86% 26 84% Darcy Parish 81 80% 24 77% Dylan Shiel 46 69% 17 55% Peter Wright 103 86% 2 6%

Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman 5 (3), Tom Cutler 3 (3), Jordan Ridley 3 (3), Nick Hind 1 (0).

Fremantle v Brisbane

Centre bounces: 29

Fremantle

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Adam Cerra 98 84% 24 83% Caleb Serong 118 77% 23 79% Andrew Brayshaw 64 79% 22 76% Sean Darcy 97 79% 19 66% David Mundy 85 75% 18 62% Lloyd Meek 42 71% 10 34%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 7 (6), Hayden Young 2 (2), Nathan Wilson 1 (1).

Brisbane

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Oscar McInerney 92 79% 25 86% Jarrod Berry 63 75% 23 79% Jarryd Lyons 111 83% 22 76% Dayne Zorko 135 78% 19 66% Rhys Mathieson 59 73% 13 45% Hugh McCluggage 109 79% 8 28% Tom Fullarton 48 82% 4 14% Zac Bailey 90 81% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 4 (4), Grant Birchall 2 (2).

West Coast v Melbourne

Centre bounces: 22

West Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Elliot Yeo 103 89% 21 95% Tim Kelly 87 89% 19 86% Nic Naitanui 74 61% 19 86% Dom Sheed 96 89% 14 64% Jack Redden 121 92% 9 41% Nathan Vardy 20 64% 3 14% Andrew Gaff 77 89% 3 14%

Kick-ins (play on): Alex Witherden 7 (6), Jeremy McGovern 4 (3), Shannon Hurn 1 (1).

Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Christian Petracca 100 88% 19 86% Clayton Oliver 67 90% 19 86% Max Gawn 84 96% 17 77% James Harmes 91 54% 13 59% Tom Sparrow 34 72% 11 50% Luke Jackson 86 78% 5 23% Kysaiah Pickett 30 81% 2 9% Aaron vandenBerg 43 58% 2 9%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 8 (8), Trent Rivers 1 (1).

