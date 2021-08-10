IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Mitch Cleary join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Josh Kelly's monster contract extension unpacked: What does this mean for GWS?
- Why Kelly staying could be a 'blessing in disguise' for North Melbourne
- Celebrating the retirees: Marc Murphy thoroughly deserves 300 games
- Racism and the toll it's taking on Eddie Betts: 'A workload that is almost getting the better of him'
In this episode ...
0:31 – Josh Kelly stays with GWS
1:34 – What this means for the Giants
3:34 – This may be a 'blessing in disguise' for North Melbourne
7:39 – Marc Murphy retires ahead of game 300
9:56 – Stephen Hill and Tom Rockliff also call it a day
11:50 – Last night’s Tribunal results for Toby Greene, Mason Redman, and Andrew Brayshaw
12:22 – Eddie Betts' powerful interview