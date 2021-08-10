GREATER Western Sydney star Toby Greene will miss the round 22 clash against Richmond after failing to overturn his striking charge at a high stakes Tribunal hearing on Tuesday night.
Greene was successful in downgrading the impact of his striking charge from high to medium, however, resulting in a one-game suspension, rather than the two-game penalty handed down by the Match Review Officer.
Greene pleaded not guilty to his striking charge, which resulted in Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield being hospitalised with bruising to his larynx, arguing his actions were not careless.
The jury of Richard Loveridge, Shane Wakelin and Stewart Loewe dismissed that challenge after a lengthy hearing, however, before downgrading the impact.
In summary, the jury said they believed Greene chose to use a raised elbow to fend off Dangerfield in circumstances where there was a realistic probability that there would be high contact.
The result is a significant blow to the Giants, who lose the in-form Greene for a crunch game against the Tigers that is crucial to their finals chances.
The star forward appeared via video for the hearing but did not give evidence, with his counsel, Adrian Anderson, relying on vision to make his case.
Anderson argued the star forward's raised forearm and elbow was a reflex action made in a split second and Dangerfield had slipped at a crucial point in the contest, resulting in high contact being made.
AFL counsel Jeff Gleeson argued Greene had employed a specific technique that was dangerous and could become more prevalent if given the green light by the Tribunal.
