IT'S PRELIMINARY Finals weekend and we have some massive news from team selections.

Jake Lloyd (DEF, $706,000) sits in 36 per cent of teams and has been ruled out along with Reilly O'Brien (RUC, $673,000) who sits in 10 per cent of teams. Both players now need to be traded if you are in the all-important, do or die Final this week.

The news only got worse as Callum Mills (DEF/MID, $830,000) didn’t get named and with Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $807,000) copping a one-week suspension there wouldn't be many Fantasy coaches who avoided a bullet on Thursday night.

In good news, check your Draft free agency to see if Andrew McGrath (MID, $607,000) is still there. After not playing a game since round 12, the Essendon midfielder has been named and could be your key to success for the remaining two rounds.

Lachie Neale (MID, $696,000) returns for the Lions and after being a late out last Friday night, Josh Kelly (MID/FWD, $762,000) is back ready to fire as he takes on the Tigers in the opening game.

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy’s best buys for round 22.

Daniel Rich (DEF, $708,000) – If you believe Calvin's Scale of Hardness, then believe in Rich. He is coming off 106 and has a dream run home. Rich is unique and only sits in seven per cent of teams.

Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $690,000) – Even though he has gone up $106k in the last two weeks, Marshall is still an option and currently scoring like a premium midfielder with previous efforts of 118 and 139.

Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $688,000) – Since being concussed on 28, Whitfield has returned in style averaging 108 over his last three games.

Steele Sidebottom (MID/FWD, $622,000) – After attending 17 centre bounces last week for 91 points, Sidebottom is still a great buy, especially for the cash starved.

ALL THE TEAMS Check them out

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all about the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via the Facebook page from 6:15pm AEST and ask your questions in the comments.

Most traded in

Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $688,000) – 2k

– 2k Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $690,000) – 1.5k

– 1.5k Maurice Rioli (MID/FWD, $174,000) – 1.4k

– 1.4k Dayne Zorko (MID/FWD, $814,000) – 993

– 993 Touk Miller (MID, $946,000) – 886

It's time to go shopping and even with high price tags, coaches are spending up on the likes of Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $688,000). With injuries to Callum Mills and Jake Lloyd the trade to Whitfield only speaks for itself.

Most traded out

Trent Bianco (DEF/MID, $425,000) – 3.3k

– 3.3k Patrick Dangerfield (MID/FWD, $657,000) – 1.8k

– 1.8k Ned Reeves (RUC, $376,000) – 1.6k

– 1.6k Reilly O’Brien (RUC, $673,000) – 1.1k

– 1.1k Callum Mills (DEF, $830,000) – 1.1k

Injuries have once again dictated the trades of many and it's not the time of the year to be holding players with injury clouds hanging over their heads. While coaches are trading injuries, others are cashing out on rookies such as Trent Bianco (DEF/MID, $425,000) and Ned Reeves (RUC, $376,000).

Calvin’s best captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Touk Miller v Essendon

Miller has now averaged 135 in his last six games and doesn't even look like slowing down. He only managed 60 against the Bombers last year but his form is too hot at the moment and his opponent has been the seventh easiest for midfielders to score against over the last five weeks.

No.2 – Jack Steele v Geelong

Since his bye round, Steele has now averaged 138. He had his best score ever of 117 against Geelong earlier this year who have been his second hardest opponent over his career. This shouldn’t be a surprise though as the Cats sit as the No.1 hardest for teams to score against over the past five weeks.

No.3 – Jarryd Lyons v Collingwood

Lyons scored 142 against the Magpies in round three and when you add that to the fact he has averaged 133 in his past three games, you have a captain ready to fire.

No.4 – Tom Mitchell v the Western Bulldogs

In his past eight games, Mitchell has averaged 130. This is a tough task though as he meets a team he has scored 73 and 96 against him his most recent games.

No.5 – Aaron Hall v Sydney

Hall is always good for 120. He has averaged this over the past six weeks and meets a team who can be tough on their day. However, St Kilda defenders Sinclair (102 points) and Highmore (87) didn't struggle last week combining for 15 marks.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and like the Facebook page to join in the conversation.