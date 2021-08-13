TOM Mitchell's 44 disposals against Collingwood on Sunday lifted his career average against the Pies to an astonishing 36.6 touches per game.

It is the highest disposal count of any player against any opposition in the competition.

But who are the players your club struggles to contain? Gun reporter Mitch Cleary investigates.

Melbourne's Clayton Oliver dominates against the Crows, averaging 32.1 disposals in his seven games (up from his career average of 28.2). His AFL Ratings points also rise by 46 per cent on his output against others. Dustin Martin is another who enjoys tackling Adelaide. Dusty's AFL Player Ratings points jump by 28 per cent when playing them.

Jesse Hogan hasn't played against the Lions since 2019 but his name would still give them nightmares. He averages four goals a game in his five matches against Brisbane, up from his career standard of 1.9. The Lions have also struggled to contain Adam Treloar whose AFL Player Ratings output suggests he performs 44 per cent better against the Lions.

Jesse Hogan celebrating a goal against Brisbane in 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

Blues fans will know Lance Franklin enjoys lining up against them – he kicks 3.9 goals per game when facing their side. But Greater Western Sydney's Jeremy Finlayson? He must pinpoint the Carlton match-up on the fixture each season as he averages 3.7 goals per game against the Blues, compared to his career tally of 1.4 per game.

Patrick Cripps and Jeremy Finlayson exchange words in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

In Tom Mitchell's last five games against the Pies, he has 44, 33 (in reduced quarters), 54, 35 and 50 disposals for three wins and two losses. Jeremy Cameron's 3.5 goals per game against the Pies is one better than his career average, while Port Adelaide's Peter Ladhams provides the surprise, collecting 2.7 contested marks each Pies meeting (up from his career average of 0.9).

Hawthorn's Tom Mitchell celebrates a goal against Collingwood in R21, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Bombers fans don't need to be reminded, but Lance Franklin's 4.2 goals per game against them is the most of any current player against any club in the competition. The AFL Players Ratings also point to retiring Blue Marc Murphy performing 45 per cent better against the Bombers than other clubs. Interestingly, as a Western Bulldog, Jake Stringer enjoyed playing the Bombers with 3.3 goals per game against the red and black.

The Dockers run a close second to Collingwood as Tom Mitchell's favourite opponents. The Brownlow medallist averages 34.4 disposals per game against Fremantle. Harry McKay's 3.3 goals per match is the highest of any current player against the Dockers, while according to the AFL Player Ratings, Tim Kelly's output rises by 36 per cent against his crosstown rivals compared to his career normal.

The Cats will have a close eye on Port Adelaide young gun Connor Rozee should they meet again this season. His 2.7 goals per game against Geelong is the most of any current player and well up on his personal career average of one against the rest of the competition. Clayton Oliver averages 32.4 touches per game against the Cats which could explain why they started tagger Mark O'Connor on him over Christian Petracca when the teams met earlier this year.

The Suns' midfield has been able to contain opposition onballers to relatively standard numbers in recent times. But it's the key forwards where they let loose. West Coast's Josh Kennedy averages 4.1 goals against the Suns (career average 2.5), while Jeremy Cameron goes at four majors per game (career average 2.5).

Josh Kennedy celebrates a goal during the round one clash between West Coast and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on March 21, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane recruit Joe Daniher doesn't dominate on the scoreboard against the Giants, instead getting them in the air. He goes at 1.8 goals per game against the AFL's newest team but averages 3.6 contested marks per game (career average 1.6). Nic Naitanui's AFL Player Ratings points suggest he performs best against the Giants, providing a 28 per cent better output against them.

St Kilda recruit Brad Crouch explodes against the Hawks, averaging 31.2 disposals (career average 26.1) per game – the most of any player in the competition. His former teammate and current Adelaide ruckman Reilly O'Brien has also had some big outings playing Hawthorn, going at four contested marks per game (career average 1.7) and an AFL Player Ratings point rise of 60 per cent on his average against the rest.

Dogs midfielder Josh Dunkley will be one to watch against Melbourne in finals considering he was in isolation last time they met. He averages 29.3 disposals against the Demons - the most of any player in the competition and more than seven touches up on his career average. Callan Ward is another from left field, his AFL Player Ratings points jump by 26 per cent when playing the Demons.

Josh Dunkley celebrates a goal against Melbourne back in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

It goes without saying Josh Bruce dines out against the Roos. His 3.5 goals per game (which include 10 on Good Friday this year) is the most of any player currently in the game against North Melbourne. Nat Fyfe and Marcus Bontempelli also step up a gear against North with their AFL Player Ratings points rising 22 and 18 per cent respectively.

St Kilda's Rowan Marshall's AFL Player Ratings points explode off the charts against the Power. Marshall averages 11.7 points per game across his career which skyrockets to 20.1 when playing Port Adelaide. Patrick Cripps touches the footy the most against the Power, averaging 30 disposals per game (career average 25.1).

There's little stopping Bulldog Aaron Naughton in the air against the Tigers. In three games against Damien Hardwick's side, Naughton has pulled in 15 contested marks, smashing his career average of two per game. Adelaide ruckman Reilly O'Brien also enjoys facing the Tigers, his output jumping 75 per cent against Richmond on his career average.

Aaron Naughton flies over Tigers at Marvel Stadium in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Forward Jesse Hogan averages 2.9 goals against the Saints, up on his career average of 1.9 majors per game. Patrick Cripps' AFL Player Ratings point jump by 39 per cent in games against the Saints, while Sam Menegola has enjoyed a 52 per cent rise on his career average in his three games against them.

The Swans will be putting time into Carlton's Harry McKay when they next meet the Blues. The Coleman Medal leader averages 3.5 contested marks per game against Sydney, up on his career average of 2.1. Adelaide skipper Rory Sloane also stands up against the Swans with his AFL Player Ratings points jumping by 28 per cent on his career average. Adam Treloar (29.4 disposals per game) touches the footy the most.

St Kilda's Max King six-goal haul against the Eagles in round 19 saw his average against them spike to 3.7, well up on his career average of 1.6 against the entire competition. It's the most of any player against West Coast in the game. Adelaide's Matt Crouch is the most prolific ball-winner against the Eagles, going at 31 disposals per game, up on his career average of 28.3.

Max King soars against the Eagles in the round 19 clash at Optus Stadium on July 24, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane's Joe Daniher doubles his typical contested marking output (1.6) when playing the Dogs with 3.3 per game. Teammate Lachie Neale (29.5) and Gold Coast's Brayden Fiorini (29.3) are the most dominant disposal winners in the competition against the Dogs.

*Minimum three games per opponent to qualify, stats supplied by Champion Data