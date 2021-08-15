IN-FORM Melbourne has been dealt a blow ahead of its round 22 match against Adelaide on Sunday, with experienced defender Steven May ruled out of the clash with general soreness.

May has been one of the most consistent performers for the ladder leaders this season and Melbourne's general manager of football performance Alan Richardson is confident the 29-year-old will only be sidelined for one week.

"'Mayesy' was feeling a bit sore throughout the week, we gave him every opportunity to get up for the game, but he’s still not 100 per cent," Richardson said.

"We expect him after a full week of training, he’ll be fit and firing for our match against Geelong."

May's place in the side will be taken by Joel Smith, with the defender included for his first game of 2021 as the Demons look to regain top spot on the competition ladder.

Robust midfielder Aaron vandenBerg will start as the sub for the Demons, while young gun Lachie Sholl has been named substitute by the Crows.

Melbourne v Adelaide at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Melbourne: Steven May (general soreness) replaced in selected side by Joel Smith

Adelaide: Nil

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Aaron vandenBerg

Adelaide: Lachie Sholl