Patrick Cripps after the Blues' loss to Gold Coast in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has suffered another blow ahead of its clash against Port Adelaide with skipper Patrick Cripps the latest big name to miss.

After already losing Harry McKay, Liam Jones, Jack Silvagni and Jack Martin during the week, Cripps was withdrawn with a quad issue.

Corey Durdin will come in for his AFL debut, alongside Brodie Kemp who will also make his first appearance.



The game will be Marc Murphy 300th and final match after he announced his retirement during the week.

Match Previews R22: Port Adelaide v Carlton Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Power and Blues at Adelaide Oval.

Port Adelaide v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

LATE CHANGES

Carlton: Patrick Cripps (quad) replaced in selected side by Corey Durdin

MEDICAL SUBS

Port Adelaide: Sam Mayes

Carlton: Sam Petrevski-Seton

POWER v BLUES Follow it live

Geelong v St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Geelong: Quinton Narkle

St Kilda: Oscar Clavarino

CATS v SAINTS Follow it live

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm

LATE CHANGES

Hawthorn: Jaeger O’Meara (knee soreness) replaced in selected side by Connor Downie

Western Bulldogs: None

MEDICAL SUBS

Hawthorn: Josh Morris

Western Bulldogs: Anthony Scott