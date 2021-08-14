CARLTON has suffered another blow ahead of its clash against Port Adelaide with skipper Patrick Cripps the latest big name to miss.
After already losing Harry McKay, Liam Jones, Jack Silvagni and Jack Martin during the week, Cripps was withdrawn with a quad issue.
Corey Durdin will come in for his AFL debut, alongside Brodie Kemp who will also make his first appearance.
The game will be Marc Murphy 300th and final match after he announced his retirement during the week.
THE MAKING OF MARC The day Murphy emerged from Judd's shadow
Port Adelaide v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST
LATE CHANGES
Carlton: Patrick Cripps (quad) replaced in selected side by Corey Durdin
MEDICAL SUBS
Port Adelaide: Sam Mayes
Carlton: Sam Petrevski-Seton
POWER v BLUES Follow it live
Geelong v St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Geelong: Quinton Narkle
St Kilda: Oscar Clavarino
CATS v SAINTS Follow it live
Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm
LATE CHANGES
Hawthorn: Jaeger O’Meara (knee soreness) replaced in selected side by Connor Downie
Western Bulldogs: None
MEDICAL SUBS
Hawthorn: Josh Morris
Western Bulldogs: Anthony Scott