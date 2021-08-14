HAWTHORN has suffered a huge blow ahead of its clash with the Western Bulldogs in Tasmania, with star midfielder Jaeger O'Meara a late out due to knee soreness.

It's the second big change to the Hawks' engine room, with Hawthorn announcing on Friday that midfield bull James Worpel would miss the game through a toe injury.

Connor Downie comes into the side to replace O'Meara, while Jai Newcombe is Worpel's replacement.

Josh Morris (Hawthorn) and Anthony Scott (Western Bulldogs) have been named as medical subs.

Tasmanian fans are in for a treat on Saturday afternoon when Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs do battle in Launceston.

Not only will the Dogs be chasing top spot on the ladder, but two of the competition's best ball-winners will go head to head.

Jack Macrae v Tom Mitchell is worth the price of admission alone.

The Bulldog is averaging 34.1 disposals this season, having dipped under 30 possessions only once, while the Hawk is coming off a season-high 44 touches against Collingwood and is averaging 34.6 disposals.

HAWKS v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

Victory for the Dogs will push them back to the No.1 position – at least temporarily – ahead of Melbourne's clash with Adelaide on Sunday.

They are looking to make it six wins from six interstate trips this season – a feat they have never achieved in the modern 18-team era.

It will also be their first match in the Apple Isle since round 3, 2015.

But they'll have to do it without star forward Josh Bruce and defender Josh Schache, who are both out with knee injuries.

Alex Keath returns to the side, along with Lewis Young and forward trio Cody Weightman, Mitch Hannan and Laitham Vandermeer.

The Hawks made just one change for the match, Tyler Brockman replacing the injured Dylan Moore.

What does Alastair Clarkson have up his sleeve in his penultimate game in charge of the Hawks?

Find out from 1.45pm AEST.

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm

LATE CHANGES

Hawthorn: Jaeger O’Meara (knee soreness) replaced in selected side by Connor Downie

Western Bulldogs: None

MEDICAL SUBS

Hawthorn: Josh Morris

Western Bulldogs: Anthony Scott