GOLD Coast coach Stuart Dew says post-match uncertainty for players and staff prompted the decision to play its 'home' match against Essendon at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday rather than Metricon Stadium.

The round 22 contest was locked in only on Thursday afternoon as the Suns, in Melbourne since the city was locked down last week with rising COVID cases, sought clarity on their movements following the match.

Collingwood will fly into Queensland from Melbourne on Saturday to play Brisbane at the Gabba that night and will hotel quarantine either side of the match before flying out again.

FIXTURE TWIST Bombers boost as 'away' clash stays in Victoria

Dew said Gold Coast was unable to get certainty around what it could do during the ensuing week if it played the Bombers at Metricon.

"We weren't able to get information needed for what it would look like after the game," Dew said on Friday afternoon.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 22 Jake Lloyd's knee soreness has thrown trade plans intro disarray. What will our experts do?

"The overwhelming feeling from the people down here, players and staff, was the certainty and knowing what they were in for (was better).

"In the end it gets to the point where players are really edgy … what does next week look like?

"Our goal 10 weeks ago was to have a strong finish to the season, and we've got two more to go and the players are hell-bent on making them count."

Dew said it was disappointing to not play one final match on their home ground, but conceded Gold Coast had a good run of things in 2020.

Gold Coast players celebrate after beating Carlton in R21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

After dashing Carlton's slim finals chances last Saturday, Dew said Essendon provided another great challenge.

One man the Suns have to stop is former teammate Peter Wright, fresh off a career-best seven goals against the Western Bulldogs.

"We know Peter well from his time at the footy club, our defenders obviously know him well, they've done their homework, they've had their homework in front of them for a couple of years," he said.

"We know when he gets the ball he rarely misses. The more we can disrupt that ball coming in and keep it out of his hands, the better."