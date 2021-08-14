Tom Stewart in action in Geelong's loss to GWS in round 21, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG is seeking further specialist advice with fears gun defender Tom Stewart has suffered a season-ending foot injury.

Stewart sustained the injury in a marking contest at training on Thursday and has been reduced to a moon boot and crutches as he awaits further clarity.

There are concerns the 28-year-old has suffered Lisfranc (mid-foot) damage which can typically rule players out for one-to-three months or longer if surgery is required.

Smooth-moving half-forward Sam Simpson has replaced Stewart in the Cats' line-up to face St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

"Tommy Stewart sustained a foot injury in a marking contest at Thursday's training," Cats head of football Simon Lloyd said on Friday.

"He's not available this week and we'll consult relevant specialists over the coming week."

The AFL has flagged the possibility of scrapping the pre-finals bye to continue with the momentum with the season due to the threat of COVID-19 which could further hamper Stewart's chances of a return.

Mitch Duncan is already racing the clock to return with his PCL setback, while Zach Tuohy will miss at least the remainder of the home and away campaign with a hamstring strain.

However, Stewart has proven an incredible healer of injuries in his five-year AFL career that has already netted two Therabody AFL All-Australian blazers and is on track for a third.

In 2017 he underwent surgery to repair a fractured eye socket that was initially expected to rule him out for four-to-six weeks before he missed just three matches.

Last season he was also put under the knife for a broken collarbone and returned to play inside a month.

Stewart has played 106 of a possible 114 games since his debut in the 2017 season opener.