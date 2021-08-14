Ryan Gardner after injuring his shoulder against West Coast in round 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs defender Ryan Gardner has become the latest player to attend a COVID-19 exposure site, forcing him into isolation.

Gardner was barred from entering Tasmania for the Bulldogs' clash with Hawthorn in Launceston on Saturday.

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge confirmed Gardner had to remain in Victoria due to coronavirus protocols.

"'Gardy' unfortunately was on the end of a 14-day Tier 2 exposure, so we couldn't consider him," Beveridge told Fox Footy.

Stars Toby Greene (GWS), Rowan Marshall (St Kilda) and Callum Mills (Sydney) were forced into quarantine last month after attending a rugby union Test at AAMI Park, which was named as an exposure site.