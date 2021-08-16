IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 21 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

GWS Giants v Richmond

Centre bounces: 28

GWS Giants

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Shane Mumford

62

76%

23

82%

Callan Ward

92

85%

20

71%

Lachie Ash

69

88%

17

61%

Josh Kelly

141

82%

16

57%

Jacob Hopper

96

76%

16

57%

Tanner Bruhn

43

65%

15

54%

Zach Sproule

58

66%

5

18%

Kick-ins (play on): Lachie Whitfield 3 (2), Isaac Cumming 3 (2), Jake Stein 1 (1).

Richmond

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jack Graham

75

82%

21

75%

Dion Prestia

81

86%

21

75%

Toby Nankervis

67

79%

19

68%

Trent Cotchin

102

71%

19

68%

Shai Bolton

67

80%

11

39%

Callum Coleman-Jones

68

67%

9

32%

Kane Lambert

58

75%

9

32%

Shane Edwards

39

82%

3

11%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 4 (3), Nick Vlastun 3 (3) Daniel Rioli 2 (1) Dylan Grimes 1 (1).

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 18

Hawthorn

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tom Mitchell

105

85%

15

83%

Chad Wingard

95

77%

12

67%

Jonathon Ceglar

97

79%

11

61%

Jai Newcombe

111

79%

10

56%

Conor Nash

33

79%

9

50%

Liam Shiels

82

75%

8

44%

Ben McEvoy

73

85%

7

39%

Kick-ins (play on): Lachlan Bramble 3 (3), Shaun Burgoyne 2 (2), Jack Scrimshaw 2 (2).

Western Bulldogs

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tom Liberatore

111

77%

14

78%

Tim English

68

85%

12

67%

Marcus Bontempelli

99

82%

12

67%

Jack Macrae

128

82%

12

67%

Bailey Smith

67

84%

7

39%

Lewis Young

58

89%

6

33%

Josh Dunkley

51

86%

5

28%

Caleb Daniel

96

81%

2

11%

Adam Treloar

56

73%

2

11%

Kick-ins (play on): Baily Dale 6 (6), Caleb Daniel 3 (3), Baily Williams 1 (1).

Port Adelaide v Carlton

Centre bounces: 30

Port Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Willem Drew

63

71%

22

73%

Ollie Wines

119

73%

20

67%

Peter Ladhams

110

77%

17

57%

Travis Boak

112

86%

17

57%

Karl Amon

106

87%

12

40%

Scott Lycett

59

49%

11

37%

Zak Butters

91

79%

9

30%

Robbie Gray

83

78%

6

20%

Connor Rozee

86

87%

4

13%

Todd Marshall

56

83%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Riley Bonner 5 (5), Tom Jonas 4  (4), Ryan Burton 2 (2), Aliir Aliir 2 (2), Dan Huston 1 (1), Tom Clurey 1 (1).

Carlton

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tom De Koning

78

85%

25

83%

Sam Walsh

110

87%

23

77%

Matthew Kennedy

131

72%

20

67%

Paddy Dow

60

72%

17

57%

Zac Fisher

80

78%

14

47%

Marc Murphy

92

85%

11

37%

Ed Curnow

78

84%

5

17%

Levi Casboult

80

81%

5

17%

Kick-ins (play on): Adam Saad 4 (3), Liam Stocker 3 (2), Jacob Weitering 3 (2), Nic Newman 3 (3), Lachie Plowman 1 (1).

Geelong v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 28

Geelong

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Joel Selwood

99

80%

23

82%

Rhys Stanley

108

82%

22

79%

Patrick Dangerfield

121

76%

21

75%

Cameron Guthrie

131

79%

19

68%

Brandan Parfitt

41

71%

14

50%

Esava Ratugolea

15

72%

6

21%

Max Holmes

62

60%

4

14%

Mark O'Connor

59

83%

2

7%

Shaun Higgins

112

78%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Smith 2 (2), Lachie Henderson 2 (1), Sam Menegola 1 (0).

St Kilda

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jack Steele

103

79%

24

86%

Rowan Marshall

52

88%

23

82%

Luke Dunstan

67

74%

21

75%

Zak Jones

85

77%

15

54%

Brad Crouch

104

83%

12

43%

Dan Hannebery

54

59%

9

32%

Darragh Joyce

30

76%

3

11%

Oscar Clavarino

-2

10%

2

7%

Sebastian Ross

61

88%

2

7%

Ryan Byrnes

53

66%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jimmy Webster 3 (2), Darragh Joyce 2 (1), Bradley Hill 1 (1), Callum Wilkie 1 (1).

Brisbane v Collingwood

Centre bounces: 33

Brisbane

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Lachie Neale

120

86%

27

82%

Oscar McInerney

91

77%

26

79%

Jarryd Lyons

139

80%

23

70%

Jarrod Berry

56

65%

17

52%

Dayne Zorko

122

86%

16

48%

Zac Bailey

101

83%

10

30%

Tom Fullarton

39

79%

7

21%

Hugh McCluggage

116

81%

6

18%

Kick-ins (play on): Grant Birchall 4 (1), Daniel Rich 3 (3), Ryan Lester 2 (2).

Collingwood

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Taylor Adams

79

77%

27

82%

Brodie Grundy

72

83%

27

82%

Jordan De Goey

98

83%

20

61%

Steele Sidebottom

84

83%

15

45%

Jamie Elliott

88

81%

14

42%

Jack Crisp

106

89%

12

36%

Finlay Macrae

54

61%

10

30%

Darcy Cameron

79

88%

6

18%

Brayden Maynard

83

83%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Chris Mayne 5 (5), Brayden Maynard 3 (1), John Noble 1 (1), Jack Madgen 1 (1).

North Melbourne v Sydney

Centre bounces: 27

North Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Todd Goldstein

91

81%

22

81%

Jy Simpkin

49

84%

20

74%

Luke Davies-Uniacke

88

90%

18

67%

Jed Anderson

64

78%

15

56%

Tarryn Thomas

78

72%

14

52%

Will Phillips

51

64%

11

41%

Josh Walker

75

86%

4

15%

Jaidyn Stephenson

78

76%

3

11%

Nick Larkey

40

81%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Aaron Hall 8 (8), Jack Ziebell 3 (3), Josh Walker 1 (1), Kayne Turner 1 (1).

Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tom Hickey

90

84%

24

89%

Luke Parker

116

77%

18

67%

Josh P. Kennedy

87

77%

17

63%

George Hewett

91

83%

15

56%

Tom Papley

50

93%

11

41%

James Rowbottom

67

62%

6

22%

Isaac Heeney

73

80%

5

19%

Errol Gulden

51

75%

5

19%

Oliver Florent

72

83%

4

15%

Sam Reid

51

78%

3

11%

Kick-ins (play on): Harry Cunningham 5 (3)

Melbourne v Adelaide

Centre bounces: 28

Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Clayton Oliver

102

88%

25

89%

Max Gawn

97

78%

19

68%

Christian Petracca

117

84%

18

64%

James Harmes

70

75%

17

61%

Tom Sparrow

64

69%

14

50%

Luke Jackson

84

69%

9

32%

James Jordon

67

73%

4

14%

Angus Brayshaw

23

76%

3

11%

Alex Neal-Bullen

55

74%

2

7%

Kysaiah Pickett

71

86%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Christian Salem 6 (6), Michael Hibberd 1 (1), Jake Bowey 1 (1), Trent Rivers 1 (1).

Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Kieran Strachan

73

88%

26

93%

Rory Sloane

120

85%

25

89%

Ben Keays

114

81%

23

82%

Rory Laird

101

76%

20

71%

Harry Schoenberg

55

62%

16

57%

Riley Thilthorpe

64

81%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Chayce Jones 4 (2), Andrew Mcpherson 4 (2).

Gold Coast v Essendon

Centre bounces: 21

Gold Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Touk Miller

82

79%

19

90%

Zac Smith

30

76%

18

86%

Matt Rowell

37

77%

14

67%

David Swallow

95

85%

11

52%

Brayden Fiorini

104

73%

9

43%

Noah Anderson

80

84%

8

38%

Chris Burgess

24

79%

3

14%

Darcy MacPherson

71

82%

1

5%

Ben Ainsworth

59

80%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Will Powell 8 (6), Jack Lukosius 5 (5).

Essendon

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Sam Draper

56

79%

19

90%

Jake Stringer

98

85%

18

86%

Darcy Parish

111

80%

18

86%

Zach Merrett

85

82%

17

81%

Dylan Shiel

65

84%

8

38%

Peter Wright

51

79%

2

10%

Andrew McGrath

53

74%

2

10%

Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman3 (3) Jordan Ridley 2 (2), Dyson Heppell 1 (1).

Fremantle v West Coast

Centre bounces: 25

Fremantle

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Caleb Serong

117

81%

21

84%

David Mundy

97

73%

20

80%

Sean Darcy

101

83%

18

72%

Adam Cerra

82

79%

17

68%

Sam Switkowski

34

81%

13

52%

Lloyd Meek

35

70%

7

28%

Bailey Banfield

69

78%

4

16%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 8 (7), James Aish 1 (1), Hayden Young 1 (0).

West Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Nic Naitanui

84

75%

21

84%

Elliot Yeo

88

79%

20

80%

Luke Shuey

112

73%

19

76%

Jack Redden

115

90%

12

48%

Tim Kelly

28

39%

11

44%

Dom Sheed

57

85%

11

44%

Nathan Vardy

27

47%

4

16%

Andrew Gaff

126

93%

2

8%

Kick-ins (play on): Alex Witherden 4 (3), Jeremy McGoven 3 (2).

