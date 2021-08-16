IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 21 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

GWS Giants v Richmond

Centre bounces: 28

GWS Giants

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Shane Mumford 62 76% 23 82% Callan Ward 92 85% 20 71% Lachie Ash 69 88% 17 61% Josh Kelly 141 82% 16 57% Jacob Hopper 96 76% 16 57% Tanner Bruhn 43 65% 15 54% Zach Sproule 58 66% 5 18%

Kick-ins (play on): Lachie Whitfield 3 (2), Isaac Cumming 3 (2), Jake Stein 1 (1).

Richmond

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jack Graham 75 82% 21 75% Dion Prestia 81 86% 21 75% Toby Nankervis 67 79% 19 68% Trent Cotchin 102 71% 19 68% Shai Bolton 67 80% 11 39% Callum Coleman-Jones 68 67% 9 32% Kane Lambert 58 75% 9 32% Shane Edwards 39 82% 3 11%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 4 (3), Nick Vlastun 3 (3) Daniel Rioli 2 (1) Dylan Grimes 1 (1).

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs

Centre bounces: 18

Hawthorn

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tom Mitchell 105 85% 15 83% Chad Wingard 95 77% 12 67% Jonathon Ceglar 97 79% 11 61% Jai Newcombe 111 79% 10 56% Conor Nash 33 79% 9 50% Liam Shiels 82 75% 8 44% Ben McEvoy 73 85% 7 39%

Kick-ins (play on): Lachlan Bramble 3 (3), Shaun Burgoyne 2 (2), Jack Scrimshaw 2 (2).

Western Bulldogs

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tom Liberatore 111 77% 14 78% Tim English 68 85% 12 67% Marcus Bontempelli 99 82% 12 67% Jack Macrae 128 82% 12 67% Bailey Smith 67 84% 7 39% Lewis Young 58 89% 6 33% Josh Dunkley 51 86% 5 28% Caleb Daniel 96 81% 2 11% Adam Treloar 56 73% 2 11%

Kick-ins (play on): Baily Dale 6 (6), Caleb Daniel 3 (3), Baily Williams 1 (1).

Port Adelaide v Carlton

Centre bounces: 30

Port Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Willem Drew 63 71% 22 73% Ollie Wines 119 73% 20 67% Peter Ladhams 110 77% 17 57% Travis Boak 112 86% 17 57% Karl Amon 106 87% 12 40% Scott Lycett 59 49% 11 37% Zak Butters 91 79% 9 30% Robbie Gray 83 78% 6 20% Connor Rozee 86 87% 4 13% Todd Marshall 56 83% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Riley Bonner 5 (5), Tom Jonas 4 (4), Ryan Burton 2 (2), Aliir Aliir 2 (2), Dan Huston 1 (1), Tom Clurey 1 (1).

Carlton

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tom De Koning 78 85% 25 83% Sam Walsh 110 87% 23 77% Matthew Kennedy 131 72% 20 67% Paddy Dow 60 72% 17 57% Zac Fisher 80 78% 14 47% Marc Murphy 92 85% 11 37% Ed Curnow 78 84% 5 17% Levi Casboult 80 81% 5 17%

Kick-ins (play on): Adam Saad 4 (3), Liam Stocker 3 (2), Jacob Weitering 3 (2), Nic Newman 3 (3), Lachie Plowman 1 (1).

Geelong v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 28

Geelong

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Joel Selwood 99 80% 23 82% Rhys Stanley 108 82% 22 79% Patrick Dangerfield 121 76% 21 75% Cameron Guthrie 131 79% 19 68% Brandan Parfitt 41 71% 14 50% Esava Ratugolea 15 72% 6 21% Max Holmes 62 60% 4 14% Mark O'Connor 59 83% 2 7% Shaun Higgins 112 78% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Smith 2 (2), Lachie Henderson 2 (1), Sam Menegola 1 (0).

St Kilda

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jack Steele 103 79% 24 86% Rowan Marshall 52 88% 23 82% Luke Dunstan 67 74% 21 75% Zak Jones 85 77% 15 54% Brad Crouch 104 83% 12 43% Dan Hannebery 54 59% 9 32% Darragh Joyce 30 76% 3 11% Oscar Clavarino -2 10% 2 7% Sebastian Ross 61 88% 2 7% Ryan Byrnes 53 66% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jimmy Webster 3 (2), Darragh Joyce 2 (1), Bradley Hill 1 (1), Callum Wilkie 1 (1).

Brisbane v Collingwood

Centre bounces: 33

Brisbane

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Lachie Neale 120 86% 27 82% Oscar McInerney 91 77% 26 79% Jarryd Lyons 139 80% 23 70% Jarrod Berry 56 65% 17 52% Dayne Zorko 122 86% 16 48% Zac Bailey 101 83% 10 30% Tom Fullarton 39 79% 7 21% Hugh McCluggage 116 81% 6 18%

Kick-ins (play on): Grant Birchall 4 (1), Daniel Rich 3 (3), Ryan Lester 2 (2).

Collingwood

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Taylor Adams 79 77% 27 82% Brodie Grundy 72 83% 27 82% Jordan De Goey 98 83% 20 61% Steele Sidebottom 84 83% 15 45% Jamie Elliott 88 81% 14 42% Jack Crisp 106 89% 12 36% Finlay Macrae 54 61% 10 30% Darcy Cameron 79 88% 6 18% Brayden Maynard 83 83% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Chris Mayne 5 (5), Brayden Maynard 3 (1), John Noble 1 (1), Jack Madgen 1 (1).

North Melbourne v Sydney

Centre bounces: 27

North Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Todd Goldstein 91 81% 22 81% Jy Simpkin 49 84% 20 74% Luke Davies-Uniacke 88 90% 18 67% Jed Anderson 64 78% 15 56% Tarryn Thomas 78 72% 14 52% Will Phillips 51 64% 11 41% Josh Walker 75 86% 4 15% Jaidyn Stephenson 78 76% 3 11% Nick Larkey 40 81% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Aaron Hall 8 (8), Jack Ziebell 3 (3), Josh Walker 1 (1), Kayne Turner 1 (1).

Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tom Hickey 90 84% 24 89% Luke Parker 116 77% 18 67% Josh P. Kennedy 87 77% 17 63% George Hewett 91 83% 15 56% Tom Papley 50 93% 11 41% James Rowbottom 67 62% 6 22% Isaac Heeney 73 80% 5 19% Errol Gulden 51 75% 5 19% Oliver Florent 72 83% 4 15% Sam Reid 51 78% 3 11%

Kick-ins (play on): Harry Cunningham 5 (3)

Melbourne v Adelaide

Centre bounces: 28

Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Clayton Oliver 102 88% 25 89% Max Gawn 97 78% 19 68% Christian Petracca 117 84% 18 64% James Harmes 70 75% 17 61% Tom Sparrow 64 69% 14 50% Luke Jackson 84 69% 9 32% James Jordon 67 73% 4 14% Angus Brayshaw 23 76% 3 11% Alex Neal-Bullen 55 74% 2 7% Kysaiah Pickett 71 86% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Christian Salem 6 (6), Michael Hibberd 1 (1), Jake Bowey 1 (1), Trent Rivers 1 (1).

Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Kieran Strachan 73 88% 26 93% Rory Sloane 120 85% 25 89% Ben Keays 114 81% 23 82% Rory Laird 101 76% 20 71% Harry Schoenberg 55 62% 16 57% Riley Thilthorpe 64 81% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Chayce Jones 4 (2), Andrew Mcpherson 4 (2).

Gold Coast v Essendon

Centre bounces: 21

Gold Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Touk Miller 82 79% 19 90% Zac Smith 30 76% 18 86% Matt Rowell 37 77% 14 67% David Swallow 95 85% 11 52% Brayden Fiorini 104 73% 9 43% Noah Anderson 80 84% 8 38% Chris Burgess 24 79% 3 14% Darcy MacPherson 71 82% 1 5% Ben Ainsworth 59 80% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Will Powell 8 (6), Jack Lukosius 5 (5).

Essendon

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Sam Draper 56 79% 19 90% Jake Stringer 98 85% 18 86% Darcy Parish 111 80% 18 86% Zach Merrett 85 82% 17 81% Dylan Shiel 65 84% 8 38% Peter Wright 51 79% 2 10% Andrew McGrath 53 74% 2 10%

Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman3 (3) Jordan Ridley 2 (2), Dyson Heppell 1 (1).

Fremantle v West Coast

Centre bounces: 25

Fremantle

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Caleb Serong 117 81% 21 84% David Mundy 97 73% 20 80% Sean Darcy 101 83% 18 72% Adam Cerra 82 79% 17 68% Sam Switkowski 34 81% 13 52% Lloyd Meek 35 70% 7 28% Bailey Banfield 69 78% 4 16%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 8 (7), James Aish 1 (1), Hayden Young 1 (0).

West Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Nic Naitanui 84 75% 21 84% Elliot Yeo 88 79% 20 80% Luke Shuey 112 73% 19 76% Jack Redden 115 90% 12 48% Tim Kelly 28 39% 11 44% Dom Sheed 57 85% 11 44% Nathan Vardy 27 47% 4 16% Andrew Gaff 126 93% 2 8%

Kick-ins (play on): Alex Witherden 4 (3), Jeremy McGoven 3 (2).

