IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.
The round 21 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
GWS Giants v Richmond
Centre bounces: 28
GWS Giants
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Shane Mumford
|
62
|
76%
|
23
|
82%
|
Callan Ward
|
92
|
85%
|
20
|
71%
|
Lachie Ash
|
69
|
88%
|
17
|
61%
|
Josh Kelly
|
141
|
82%
|
16
|
57%
|
Jacob Hopper
|
96
|
76%
|
16
|
57%
|
Tanner Bruhn
|
43
|
65%
|
15
|
54%
|
Zach Sproule
|
58
|
66%
|
5
|
18%
Kick-ins (play on): Lachie Whitfield 3 (2), Isaac Cumming 3 (2), Jake Stein 1 (1).
Richmond
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jack Graham
|
75
|
82%
|
21
|
75%
|
Dion Prestia
|
81
|
86%
|
21
|
75%
|
Toby Nankervis
|
67
|
79%
|
19
|
68%
|
Trent Cotchin
|
102
|
71%
|
19
|
68%
|
Shai Bolton
|
67
|
80%
|
11
|
39%
|
Callum Coleman-Jones
|
68
|
67%
|
9
|
32%
|
Kane Lambert
|
58
|
75%
|
9
|
32%
|
Shane Edwards
|
39
|
82%
|
3
|
11%
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 4 (3), Nick Vlastun 3 (3) Daniel Rioli 2 (1) Dylan Grimes 1 (1).
Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs
Centre bounces: 18
Hawthorn
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
105
|
85%
|
15
|
83%
|
Chad Wingard
|
95
|
77%
|
12
|
67%
|
Jonathon Ceglar
|
97
|
79%
|
11
|
61%
|
Jai Newcombe
|
111
|
79%
|
10
|
56%
|
Conor Nash
|
33
|
79%
|
9
|
50%
|
Liam Shiels
|
82
|
75%
|
8
|
44%
|
Ben McEvoy
|
73
|
85%
|
7
|
39%
Kick-ins (play on): Lachlan Bramble 3 (3), Shaun Burgoyne 2 (2), Jack Scrimshaw 2 (2).
Western Bulldogs
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom Liberatore
|
111
|
77%
|
14
|
78%
|
Tim English
|
68
|
85%
|
12
|
67%
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
99
|
82%
|
12
|
67%
|
Jack Macrae
|
128
|
82%
|
12
|
67%
|
Bailey Smith
|
67
|
84%
|
7
|
39%
|
Lewis Young
|
58
|
89%
|
6
|
33%
|
Josh Dunkley
|
51
|
86%
|
5
|
28%
|
Caleb Daniel
|
96
|
81%
|
2
|
11%
|
Adam Treloar
|
56
|
73%
|
2
|
11%
Kick-ins (play on): Baily Dale 6 (6), Caleb Daniel 3 (3), Baily Williams 1 (1).
Port Adelaide v Carlton
Centre bounces: 30
Port Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Willem Drew
|
63
|
71%
|
22
|
73%
|
Ollie Wines
|
119
|
73%
|
20
|
67%
|
Peter Ladhams
|
110
|
77%
|
17
|
57%
|
Travis Boak
|
112
|
86%
|
17
|
57%
|
Karl Amon
|
106
|
87%
|
12
|
40%
|
Scott Lycett
|
59
|
49%
|
11
|
37%
|
Zak Butters
|
91
|
79%
|
9
|
30%
|
Robbie Gray
|
83
|
78%
|
6
|
20%
|
Connor Rozee
|
86
|
87%
|
4
|
13%
|
Todd Marshall
|
56
|
83%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Riley Bonner 5 (5), Tom Jonas 4 (4), Ryan Burton 2 (2), Aliir Aliir 2 (2), Dan Huston 1 (1), Tom Clurey 1 (1).
Carlton
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom De Koning
|
78
|
85%
|
25
|
83%
|
Sam Walsh
|
110
|
87%
|
23
|
77%
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
131
|
72%
|
20
|
67%
|
Paddy Dow
|
60
|
72%
|
17
|
57%
|
Zac Fisher
|
80
|
78%
|
14
|
47%
|
Marc Murphy
|
92
|
85%
|
11
|
37%
|
Ed Curnow
|
78
|
84%
|
5
|
17%
|
Levi Casboult
|
80
|
81%
|
5
|
17%
Kick-ins (play on): Adam Saad 4 (3), Liam Stocker 3 (2), Jacob Weitering 3 (2), Nic Newman 3 (3), Lachie Plowman 1 (1).
Geelong v St Kilda
Centre bounces: 28
Geelong
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Joel Selwood
|
99
|
80%
|
23
|
82%
|
Rhys Stanley
|
108
|
82%
|
22
|
79%
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
121
|
76%
|
21
|
75%
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
131
|
79%
|
19
|
68%
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
41
|
71%
|
14
|
50%
|
Esava Ratugolea
|
15
|
72%
|
6
|
21%
|
Max Holmes
|
62
|
60%
|
4
|
14%
|
Mark O'Connor
|
59
|
83%
|
2
|
7%
|
Shaun Higgins
|
112
|
78%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Smith 2 (2), Lachie Henderson 2 (1), Sam Menegola 1 (0).
St Kilda
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jack Steele
|
103
|
79%
|
24
|
86%
|
Rowan Marshall
|
52
|
88%
|
23
|
82%
|
Luke Dunstan
|
67
|
74%
|
21
|
75%
|
Zak Jones
|
85
|
77%
|
15
|
54%
|
Brad Crouch
|
104
|
83%
|
12
|
43%
|
Dan Hannebery
|
54
|
59%
|
9
|
32%
|
Darragh Joyce
|
30
|
76%
|
3
|
11%
|
Oscar Clavarino
|
-2
|
10%
|
2
|
7%
|
Sebastian Ross
|
61
|
88%
|
2
|
7%
|
Ryan Byrnes
|
53
|
66%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Jimmy Webster 3 (2), Darragh Joyce 2 (1), Bradley Hill 1 (1), Callum Wilkie 1 (1).
Brisbane v Collingwood
Centre bounces: 33
Brisbane
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Lachie Neale
|
120
|
86%
|
27
|
82%
|
Oscar McInerney
|
91
|
77%
|
26
|
79%
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
139
|
80%
|
23
|
70%
|
Jarrod Berry
|
56
|
65%
|
17
|
52%
|
Dayne Zorko
|
122
|
86%
|
16
|
48%
|
Zac Bailey
|
101
|
83%
|
10
|
30%
|
Tom Fullarton
|
39
|
79%
|
7
|
21%
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
116
|
81%
|
6
|
18%
Kick-ins (play on): Grant Birchall 4 (1), Daniel Rich 3 (3), Ryan Lester 2 (2).
Collingwood
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Taylor Adams
|
79
|
77%
|
27
|
82%
|
Brodie Grundy
|
72
|
83%
|
27
|
82%
|
Jordan De Goey
|
98
|
83%
|
20
|
61%
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
84
|
83%
|
15
|
45%
|
Jamie Elliott
|
88
|
81%
|
14
|
42%
|
Jack Crisp
|
106
|
89%
|
12
|
36%
|
Finlay Macrae
|
54
|
61%
|
10
|
30%
|
Darcy Cameron
|
79
|
88%
|
6
|
18%
|
Brayden Maynard
|
83
|
83%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Chris Mayne 5 (5), Brayden Maynard 3 (1), John Noble 1 (1), Jack Madgen 1 (1).
North Melbourne v Sydney
Centre bounces: 27
North Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Todd Goldstein
|
91
|
81%
|
22
|
81%
|
Jy Simpkin
|
49
|
84%
|
20
|
74%
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
88
|
90%
|
18
|
67%
|
Jed Anderson
|
64
|
78%
|
15
|
56%
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
78
|
72%
|
14
|
52%
|
Will Phillips
|
51
|
64%
|
11
|
41%
|
Josh Walker
|
75
|
86%
|
4
|
15%
|
Jaidyn Stephenson
|
78
|
76%
|
3
|
11%
|
Nick Larkey
|
40
|
81%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Aaron Hall 8 (8), Jack Ziebell 3 (3), Josh Walker 1 (1), Kayne Turner 1 (1).
Sydney
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom Hickey
|
90
|
84%
|
24
|
89%
|
Luke Parker
|
116
|
77%
|
18
|
67%
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
87
|
77%
|
17
|
63%
|
George Hewett
|
91
|
83%
|
15
|
56%
|
Tom Papley
|
50
|
93%
|
11
|
41%
|
James Rowbottom
|
67
|
62%
|
6
|
22%
|
Isaac Heeney
|
73
|
80%
|
5
|
19%
|
Errol Gulden
|
51
|
75%
|
5
|
19%
|
Oliver Florent
|
72
|
83%
|
4
|
15%
|
Sam Reid
|
51
|
78%
|
3
|
11%
Kick-ins (play on): Harry Cunningham 5 (3)
Melbourne v Adelaide
Centre bounces: 28
Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Clayton Oliver
|
102
|
88%
|
25
|
89%
|
Max Gawn
|
97
|
78%
|
19
|
68%
|
Christian Petracca
|
117
|
84%
|
18
|
64%
|
James Harmes
|
70
|
75%
|
17
|
61%
|
Tom Sparrow
|
64
|
69%
|
14
|
50%
|
Luke Jackson
|
84
|
69%
|
9
|
32%
|
James Jordon
|
67
|
73%
|
4
|
14%
|
Angus Brayshaw
|
23
|
76%
|
3
|
11%
|
Alex Neal-Bullen
|
55
|
74%
|
2
|
7%
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
71
|
86%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Christian Salem 6 (6), Michael Hibberd 1 (1), Jake Bowey 1 (1), Trent Rivers 1 (1).
Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Kieran Strachan
|
73
|
88%
|
26
|
93%
|
Rory Sloane
|
120
|
85%
|
25
|
89%
|
Ben Keays
|
114
|
81%
|
23
|
82%
|
Rory Laird
|
101
|
76%
|
20
|
71%
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
55
|
62%
|
16
|
57%
|
Riley Thilthorpe
|
64
|
81%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Chayce Jones 4 (2), Andrew Mcpherson 4 (2).
Gold Coast v Essendon
Centre bounces: 21
Gold Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Touk Miller
|
82
|
79%
|
19
|
90%
|
Zac Smith
|
30
|
76%
|
18
|
86%
|
Matt Rowell
|
37
|
77%
|
14
|
67%
|
David Swallow
|
95
|
85%
|
11
|
52%
|
Brayden Fiorini
|
104
|
73%
|
9
|
43%
|
Noah Anderson
|
80
|
84%
|
8
|
38%
|
Chris Burgess
|
24
|
79%
|
3
|
14%
|
Darcy MacPherson
|
71
|
82%
|
1
|
5%
|
Ben Ainsworth
|
59
|
80%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Will Powell 8 (6), Jack Lukosius 5 (5).
Essendon
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Sam Draper
|
56
|
79%
|
19
|
90%
|
Jake Stringer
|
98
|
85%
|
18
|
86%
|
Darcy Parish
|
111
|
80%
|
18
|
86%
|
Zach Merrett
|
85
|
82%
|
17
|
81%
|
Dylan Shiel
|
65
|
84%
|
8
|
38%
|
Peter Wright
|
51
|
79%
|
2
|
10%
|
Andrew McGrath
|
53
|
74%
|
2
|
10%
Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman3 (3) Jordan Ridley 2 (2), Dyson Heppell 1 (1).
Fremantle v West Coast
Centre bounces: 25
Fremantle
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Caleb Serong
|
117
|
81%
|
21
|
84%
|
David Mundy
|
97
|
73%
|
20
|
80%
|
Sean Darcy
|
101
|
83%
|
18
|
72%
|
Adam Cerra
|
82
|
79%
|
17
|
68%
|
Sam Switkowski
|
34
|
81%
|
13
|
52%
|
Lloyd Meek
|
35
|
70%
|
7
|
28%
|
Bailey Banfield
|
69
|
78%
|
4
|
16%
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 8 (7), James Aish 1 (1), Hayden Young 1 (0).
West Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Nic Naitanui
|
84
|
75%
|
21
|
84%
|
Elliot Yeo
|
88
|
79%
|
20
|
80%
|
Luke Shuey
|
112
|
73%
|
19
|
76%
|
Jack Redden
|
115
|
90%
|
12
|
48%
|
Tim Kelly
|
28
|
39%
|
11
|
44%
|
Dom Sheed
|
57
|
85%
|
11
|
44%
|
Nathan Vardy
|
27
|
47%
|
4
|
16%
|
Andrew Gaff
|
126
|
93%
|
2
|
8%
Kick-ins (play on): Alex Witherden 4 (3), Jeremy McGoven 3 (2).
