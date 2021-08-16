Dom Sheed during the loss to Fremantle in round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos. Inset: Screenshot of Sheed's strike on Bailey Banfield

The AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday games of Round 22 has been completed. Two charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Jacob Townsend, Gold Coast SUNS, has been charged with Striking Nick Hind, Essendon, during the second quarter of the Round 22 match between the Gold Coast SUNS and Essendon, played at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday August 15, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Striking (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $2500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

Dom Sheed, West Coast Eagles, has been charged with Striking Bailey Banfield, Fremantle, during the second quarter of the Round 22 match between Fremantle and the West Coast Eagles played at Optus Stadium on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $3000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Contact, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $5000 sanction as a second offence. The player can accept a $3000 sanction with an early plea.