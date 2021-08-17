IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Riley Beveridge join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Can coaches climb the mountain twice? It’s going to be very difficult for Dimma to get the Tigers back to the top
- West Coast and Willie Rioli ... is hypocrisy at play here?
- Farewell Cal Hooker: It’s a clear endorsement of a rising Bomber
- Can Daniel Talia and Tom Lynch find new contracts?
0:30 – The challenge in front of Damien Hardwick
2:20 – Can the Tigers 'regenerate'?
4:50 – It’s rare for premiership coaches to be able to rebuild and win another one
6:47 – Why Richmond’s off-season moves will be so intriguing
8:34 – Willie Rioli returns to the fold
10:20 – Why playing Rioli is a strange choice if West Coast don’t play finals
13:04 – Cale Hooker departs Bomberland
15:20 – Two Crows veterans looking for a new home