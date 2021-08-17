AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

- Can coaches climb the mountain twice? It’s going to be very difficult for Dimma to get the Tigers back to the top

- West Coast and Willie Rioli ... is hypocrisy at play here?

- Farewell Cal Hooker: It’s a clear endorsement of a rising Bomber

- Can Daniel Talia and Tom Lynch find new contracts?

In this episode ...

0:30 – The challenge in front of Damien Hardwick

2:20 – Can the Tigers 'regenerate'?

4:50 – It’s rare for premiership coaches to be able to rebuild and win another one

6:47 – Why Richmond’s off-season moves will be so intriguing

8:34 – Willie Rioli returns to the fold

10:20 – Why playing Rioli is a strange choice if West Coast don’t play finals

13:04 – Cale Hooker departs Bomberland

15:20 – Two Crows veterans looking for a new home





