THE AFL's Indigenous players are pledging to carry Eddie Betts' anti-racism legacy through their careers.

Port Adelaide winger Karl Amon says the Indigenous collective is still reeling as fallout continues from the six-game ban to Adelaide's Taylor Walker for a racist comment.

"It has been pretty challenging, to be honest," an emotional Amon told reporters on Wednesday.

'I DON'T FEEL LIKE IT'S SAFE' Eddie vows to continue fight against racism

"Eddie Betts has been running that mostly and he's loved by the boys, the Indigenous players across the competition.

"You would have seen his interview on 360, it touched the heart a little bit."

“You guys are the ones that are going to be the powerful voice, you are the ones that are going to make change."



We will be your powerful voice, Eddie. ? #MakeChange pic.twitter.com/ZDDf0Y85Vo — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) August 10, 2021

Carlton great Betts spoke of his tiredness at fighting racism before announcing his retirement after this weekend's game.

Amon said the League's Indigenous players had vowed to continue the anti-racism battle on Betts' behalf.

"As a playing group, we're sick of it," the 25-year-old said.

"The amount of time Eddie has got to front the media - we're in 2021 and it's still happening today.

"He's sick of it. The sooner we can put an end to this, the better.

"The more it happens, the more it builds up inside of yourself.

"As an Indigenous group of players, we're sick of it."

Amon, who will play his 100th AFL match on Friday night when the Power can seal a top-two finish with a win over the Western Bulldogs, said any racism was felt across the League.

"We cop it together," he said.

Port Adelaide's Karl Amon celebrates a goal against Sydney in R15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"The sooner we can educate people and move on from this and really call out what happens, the better the AFL - and future Indigenous boys will feel more comfortable coming into the system.

"Young kids coming through may not feel safe. They wonder, if this happens to me, how am I going to react?

"As senior Indigenous players of the League, if we can change this thing around for young kids coming through, make them feel more comfortable, then it's going to be a step in the right direction."

After Betts' television appearance, all 18 AFL clubs released videos of support for the 34-year-old.

"What we're doing is good, we're calling everything out," Amon said.

"We know the whole competition is behind us, not just Indigenous players."