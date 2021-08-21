WHAT a day of footy! 

The final home and away round of the Toyota AFL Premiership season produced the most exciting finish in history and there's still eighth spot to be decided. 

After Port Adelaide defeated the Western Bulldogs to seal a top-two spot on Friday night, Brisbane jumped into the top four on Saturday after beating West Coast by just enough points in the final minute. 

But that drama was nothing compared to the battle for the minor premiership with Melbourne producing a comeback for the ages to defeat Geelong after the siren. 

Greater Western Sydney also sealed its finals spot, leaving Essendon or Fremantle to complete the top eight.

Here is your one-stop shop for all the permutations for your side still in the finals hunt.

Friday, August 20

Port Adelaide 9.12 (66) def Western Bulldogs 10.4 (64)

- The Power locked in second spot and will host Geelong in a qualifying final
- The Bulldogs drop to fifth after the Lions did just enough in their win over the Eagles

Saturday, August 21

Sydney 21.10 (136) def Gold Coast 6.13 (49)

- The Swans have finished sixth and will play GWS in an elimination final

Brisbane 19.11 (125) def West Coast 13.9 (87)

- The Lions did enough to secure fourth place and will play Melbourne in a qualifying final
- The Eagles' season is over

Geelong 12.5 (77) def by Melbourne 12.9 (81)

The Demons won their first minor premiership since 1964 and will play Brisbane in a qualifying final
- the Cats finish third and will travel to South Australia to play Port Adelaide in a qualifying final

Carlton 11.9 (75) def by v GWS Giants  12.17 (87) 

The Giants will finish seventh and play Sydney in an elimination final

Sunday, August 22

St Kilda v Fremantle at Blundstone Arena, 12.15pm AEST

If the Saints win
- The Dockers can't make finals

If the Dockers win
- They will sneak into the finals if the Bombers lose

Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

If the Bombers win
- They will finish eighth and play the Western Bulldogs in an elimination final

If the Magpies win
- The Bombers will miss the finals if the Dockers win

