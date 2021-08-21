R23 LADDER UPDATE: Who just went up, who's sliding? Picture: AFL Media

IT ALL comes down to this.

The final home and away round of the Toyota AFL Premiership season will decide top spot, the coveted double chance and the final two positions in the finals.

Geelong and Melbourne face off for the minor premiership, while Port Adelaide is assured of a top-two berth after overrunning the Bulldogs, who has dropped to fifth.

Brisbane snuck into the top four at the expense of the Dogs with a 'thrilling' 38-point win over the Eagles, while GWS and Essendon must win to book their spots in September, with Fremantle relying on other results to continue their seasons.

Here is your one-stop shop for all the permutations for your side still in the finals hunt.

Friday, August 20

Port Adelaide 9.12 (66) def Western Bulldogs 10.4 (64)

- The Power have locked in a home qualifying final and will finish in the top two on the ladder regardless of the result between the Cats and Demons

- The Bulldogs drop to fifth after the Lions made did just enough in their win over the Eagles

Saturday, August 21

Sydney 21.10 (136) def Gold Coast 6.13 (49)

- The Swans have temporarily moved into fifth spot, but will drop to sixth if the Lions beat the Eagles

Brisbane 19.11 (125) def West Coast 13.9 (87)

- The Lions did enough to secure fourth place, getting the final points in the last minute to leapfrog the Dogs

- The Eagles' season is over

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

If the Cats win

- They lock in top spot and will win the minor premiership as the Power's percentage is lower than Geelong's

- The Demons will finish third

If the Demons win

- They will win their first minor premiership since 1964

- The Cats will finish third

Carlton v GWS at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

If the Blues win

- The Giants will miss the finals if both the Bombers and Dockers win. If only one of two are victorious then the Giants will play finals

If the Giants win

- They will finish seventh

Sunday, August 22

St Kilda v Fremantle at Blundstone Arena, 12.15pm AEST

If the Saints win

- The Dockers can't make finals

If the Dockers win

- They will sneak into the finals if one of the Giants or Bombers lose

Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

If the Bombers win

- They will finish seventh if the Giants lose or eighth if the Giants win

If the Magpies win

- The Bombers will miss the finals if the Eagles or Dockers win