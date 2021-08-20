IT ALL comes down to this.
The final home and away round of the Toyota AFL Premiership season will decide top spot, the coveted double chance and the final two positions in the finals.
Geelong and Melbourne face off for the minor premiership, while third-placed Port Adelaide could still pinch the McClelland Trophy with a big win against the Bulldogs, who could drop as low as fifth.
LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?
Brisbane will be hoping to sneak into the top four, while GWS and Essendon must win to book their spots in September, with West Coast and Fremantle relying on other results to continue their seasons.
Here is your one-stop shop for all the permutations for your side still in the finals hunt.
Friday, August 20
Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
If the Bulldogs win
- They lock in the double chance and will finish second if the Cats' lose to the Demons or third if the Cats' win
- The Power will likely finish fourth depending on Geelong's percentage
If the Power win
- They lock in a home qualifying final and will finish top if the Cats beat the Demons and the Power make up 1.3 per cent
- The Bulldogs could drop to fifth if the Lions beat the Eagles and make up 1.8 per cent
Saturday, August 21
Sydney v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
If the Swans win
- They will finish fifth if the Lions lose to the Eagles or sixth if the Lions win. Either way the will 'host' an elimination final
If the Suns win
- The Swans will finish sixth and 'host' an elimination final
Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST
If the Lions win
- They could finish fourth if the Bulldogs lose to the Power, and the Lions make up the 1.8 per cent gap on the Bulldogs. They will finish fifth if the Bulldogs also win
If the Eagles win
- The Lions will finish fifth if the Swans lose to the Suns or sixth if the Swans win
Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
If the Cats win
- They lock in a top-two spot and will win the minor premiership if the Power either fail to win or don't make up the 1.3 per cent gap to Geelong
- The Demons will finish third if the Power win or second if the Power lose
If the Demons win
- They will win their first minor premiership since 1964
- The Cats will finish third or fourth depending on the Dogs-Power result
Carlton v GWS at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
If the Blues win
- The Giants will miss the finals if at least two of the Bombers, Eagles and Dockers win. If only one of three are victorious then the Giants will play finals
If the Giants win
- They will finish seventh
Sunday, August 22
St Kilda v Fremantle at Blundstone Arena, 12.15pm AEST
If the Saints win
- The Dockers can't make finals
If the Dockers win
- They will sneak into the finals if at least two of Giants, Bombers and Eagles lose
Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
If the Bombers win
- They will finish seventh if the Giants lose or eighth if the Giants win
If the Magpies win
- The Bombers will miss the finals if the Eagles or Dockers win