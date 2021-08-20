IT ALL comes down to this.
The final home and away round of the Toyota AFL Premiership season will decide top spot, the coveted double chance and the final two positions in the finals.
Geelong and Melbourne face off for the minor premiership, while Port Adelaide is assured of a top-two berth after overrunning the Bulldogs, who could now drop as low as fifth.
LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?
A big enough win for Brisbane will see it sneak into the top four ahead of the Dogs, while GWS and Essendon must win to book their spots in September, with West Coast and Fremantle relying on other results to continue their seasons.
Here is your one-stop shop for all the permutations for your side still in the finals hunt.
Friday, August 20
Port Adelaide 9.12 (66) def Western Bulldogs 10.4 (64)
- The Power have locked in a home qualifying final and will finish in the top two on the ladder regardless of the result between the Cats and Demons
- The Bulldogs could drop to fifth if the Lions beat the Eagles and make up 0.1 per cent, otherwise they will stay in fourth
Saturday, August 21
Sydney v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
If the Swans win
- They will finish fifth if the Lions lose to the Eagles or sixth if the Lions win. Either way the will 'host' an elimination final
If the Suns win
- The Swans will finish sixth and 'host' an elimination final
Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST
If the Lions win
- After Friday night's result, they could finish fourth if they make up the 0.1 per cent gap on the Bulldogs.
If the Eagles win
- The Lions will finish fifth if the Swans lose to the Suns or sixth if the Swans win
Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
If the Cats win
- They lock in top spot and will win the minor premiership as the Power's percentage is lower than Geelong's
- The Demons will finish third
If the Demons win
- They will win their first minor premiership since 1964
- The Cats will finish third
Carlton v GWS at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
If the Blues win
- The Giants will miss the finals if at least two of the Bombers, Eagles and Dockers win. If only one of three are victorious then the Giants will play finals
If the Giants win
- They will finish seventh
Sunday, August 22
St Kilda v Fremantle at Blundstone Arena, 12.15pm AEST
If the Saints win
- The Dockers can't make finals
If the Dockers win
- They will sneak into the finals if at least two of Giants, Bombers and Eagles lose
Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
If the Bombers win
- They will finish seventh if the Giants lose or eighth if the Giants win
If the Magpies win
- The Bombers will miss the finals if the Eagles or Dockers win