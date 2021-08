AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Riley Beveridge join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Grand Final questions: The known unknowns

- Queensland, once again, emerging as well placed as any of the alternatives to host the big one

- It’s Clarko's job, if he wants it, but another former coach is well placed to takeover

- The surprise forward looming as a real X-factor for Port, and he's also making the NAB AFL Rising Star debate very interesting