IN TONIGHT'S Yokayi Footy, we celebrate the career of a football icon in the one and only Eddie Betts.

Gold Coast champion Jarrord Harbrow also joins the show to talk about his future as he plans to bow out of the game at the end of round 23.

We hear from Brownlow medallist Gavin Wanganeen as the former Bombers and Port great discusses life after football and how he's become a professional artist.

Tony Armstrong and Megan Waters are joined by regulars Andrew Krakouer and Gilbert McAdam as they preview a massive round 23. And there's stacks more.



In this episode ...

- Megan's ode to Eddie Betts ahead of his 350th and final game of AFL

- Andy Krakouer and Gilbert McAdam are both in the studio to preview an explosive final week of the season

- This week's Yokayi Moment is the stance against racism taken by Geelong and St Kilda players prior to their R22 game

- Gavin Wanganeen shares an inspiring story of his transition from football to art

- Suns' games recorder-holder Jarrod Harbrow chats ahead of his final game and shares a very special Yokayi Moment

- Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda returns with the funny and the utterly bizarre

- The team preview the final home and away round of the year and share some bold predictions in Lock & Shock