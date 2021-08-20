MELBOURNE knocked back big trade offers to hold onto pick No.3 at the 2019 NAB AFL Draft so it could pick Luke Jackson.

So what sold the Demons that this year's Rising Star favourite was their man?

Melbourne recruiting manager Jason Taylor joins the Road to the Draft podcast to go behind-the-scenes on the Demons' terrific 2019 draft haul, which also included forward rocket Kysaiah Pickett and impressive half-back Trent Rivers.

Taylor also goes in depth on this year's draft class and the father-sons who are on Melbourne's radar.

This week's episode guide…

0:30 – Did Taylor see Melbourne's improvement coming this season? A look at the Dees' campaign.

4:00 – How are Melbourne's recruiters assessing the 2021 draft class in another interrupted season?

7:00 – What makes this year's group exciting and who would Taylor take with pick No.1?

9:15 – Taylor shares his views on the new "knee-jerk" rules that could see the Demons miss out on an Academy gun.

12:00 – How is father-son prospect Taj Woewodin tracking?

12:50 – We go behind-the-scenes in Melbourne's list build, dating back to the drafting of superstars Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver.

15:15 – The 2019 draft of Luke Jackson, Kysaiah Pickett and Trent Rivers looks a brilliant intake for the Demons. How did they settle on that trio?

18:00 – What Taylor saw in this week's Rising Star winner Jake Bowey that made him pick him off no footy last year.

21:20 – What are Melbourne's priorities this off-season? Could the club climb up the draft again?

24:00 – The 2013 mantra that has been evident in long-term deals for many star Demons.

26:10 – Would Taylor like to see a ruck rookie list for clubs to develop talls?