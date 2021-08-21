HARRY McKay has given Carlton fans something to celebrate from 2021 with the young forward winning the Coleman Medal.
Despite missing the final two games, McKay's 58 goals were still enough to hold off last year's winner Tom Hawkins (54) and Jack Riewoldt (51).
The 23-year-old is the Blues' first Coleman medallist since Brendan Fevola won his second in 2009.
He kicked goals in every game he played this season except for the round 12 clash against West Coast when he was concussed and subbed out early.
His career-high bag of seven goals in round three laid the foundations for a breakout season, while he also managed six against Brisbane and five in St Kilda in round 22 to effectively seal the title.
Not including last year's shorter season, the winning tally of 58 goals is the lowest since Hawthorn's John Peck won with 56 majors in 1965.
Coleman Medal top top
58 Harry McKay
54 Tom Hawkins
51 Jack Riewoldt
48 Lance Franklin
48 Josh Bruce
48 Taylor Walker
47 Ben King
47 Charlie Cameron
47 Bayley Fritsch
46 Charlie Dixon