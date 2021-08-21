HARRY McKay has given Carlton fans something to celebrate from 2021 with the young forward winning the Coleman Medal.

Despite missing the final two games, McKay's 58 goals were still enough to hold off last year's winner Tom Hawkins (54) and Jack Riewoldt (51).

The 23-year-old is the Blues' first Coleman medallist since Brendan Fevola won his second in 2009.

He kicked goals in every game he played this season except for the round 12 clash against West Coast when he was concussed and subbed out early.

His career-high bag of seven goals in round three laid the foundations for a breakout season, while he also managed six against Brisbane and five in St Kilda in round 22 to effectively seal the title.

Not including last year's shorter season, the winning tally of 58 goals is the lowest since Hawthorn's John Peck won with 56 majors in 1965.

Coleman Medal top top

58 Harry McKay

54 Tom Hawkins

51 Jack Riewoldt

48 Lance Franklin

48 Josh Bruce

48 Taylor Walker

47 Ben King

47 Charlie Cameron

47 Bayley Fritsch

46 Charlie Dixon





