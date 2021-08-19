JOE DANIHER can make history against West Coast on Saturday.

If Brisbane’s full-forward can kick one goal against the Eagles he’ll be the first man since Joe Daniher to kick a goal in every single home and away game of a season.

That’s right, Daniher was the last man to accomplish the feat in 2017, his Therabody AFL All-Australian season for Essendon.

Currently the 27-year-old has kicked 41 goals from his 21 games, mixing much of his time forward with some work in the ruck to support Oscar McInerney before Eric Hipwood’s season-ending knee injury forced him into a full-time forward role.

Teammate Charlie Cameron – who leads the Lions’ goalkicking race with 44 – said it had been a joy to play alongside Daniher during his first season in new colours.

"When he’s at his best he’s unstoppable," Cameron said.

"To have a player like that to work together with, it’s amazing what he can do.

"I had the best seat in the house with Eddie Betts at Adelaide, watching him do his thing, and now I’m watching Joey do his thing.

"He’s flying, he’s ready to go and he’s an exciting player I love playing with."

A total of 16 players have achieved the goal-in-every-game landmark since 2000, including Betts in 2015.

West Coast spearhead Josh Kennedy did it back-to-back in 2015 and 2016, and aside from missing three games this season, would be in the conversation to do it again.