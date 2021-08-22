Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: James Rowe
North Melbourne: Bailey Scott
Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Essendon: Nik Cox
Collingwood: Beau McCreery
St Kilda v Fremantle at Blundstone Arena, 12.15pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
St Kilda: Nil
Fremantle: Adam Cerra (thigh cork) replaced in selected side by Blake Acres
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
St Kilda: Ryan Byrnes
Fremantle: Joel Western