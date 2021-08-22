FREMANTLE midfielder Adam Cerra might have played his last game for the club after being withdrawn late from Sunday's team to take on St Kilda.

Cerra has suffered a corked thigh and was replaced in the team by wingman Blake Acres one hour before the clash against the Saints at Blundstone Arena.

First-year speedster Joel Western will be the Dockers' medical substitute, with second-year midfielder Ryan Byrnes selected as St Kilda's sub. The Saints will go into the clash as named.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R23: St. Kilda v Fremantle Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Saints and Dockers at Blundstone Arena.

Cerra spent time with the Dockers' rehab group early this week but appeared set to take his place amid increasing speculation he was bound for Carlton at the end of this season.

Fremantle is bracing for a decision on the 21-year-old's future but is yet to be informed by the midfielder of his plans for 2022.

DOCKERS v SAINTS Follow it LIVE

Cerra remains uncontracted for next season and has been linked to a return to Victoria in a move that would be based around being closer to family, rather than a football decision.

The Dockers need to beat St Kilda and hope Collingwood beat Essendon to qualify for finals.

St Kilda v Fremantle at Blundstone Arena, 12.15pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

St Kilda: Nil

Fremantle: Adam Cerra (thigh cork) replaced in selected side by Blake Acres

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Ryan Byrnes

Fremantle: Joel Western