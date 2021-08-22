A FINALS spot will be within reach when Fremantle takes on St Kilda at Tasmania's Blundstone Arena on Sunday.

Freo was already handed a massive boost in its finals quest when Brisbane defeated arch-rivals West Coast on Saturday night.

The 10th-placed Dockers now just need to win and hope Collingwood defeats Essendon at the MCG later in the day.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R23: St. Kilda v Fremantle Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Saints and Dockers at Blundstone Arena.

The Saints-Dockers clash was originally scheduled to be played at Marvel Stadium but has been moved due to the current lockdown in Victoria.

It will be Fremantle's first ever venture to Blundstone Arena, with the Saints playing there three times for three losses.

The Saints and Dockers were granted an exemption by the Tasmanian State Government to fly in via a private charter flight and both clubs will depart immediately after the game.

St Kilda v Fremantle at Blundstone Arena, 12.15pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

St Kilda: Nil

Fremantle: Adam Cerra (thigh cork) replaced in selected side by Blake Acres

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Ryan Byrnes

Fremantle: Joel Western

DOCKERS v SAINTS Follow it LIVE