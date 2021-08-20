A TOP-FOUR spot is on the line for the Western Bulldogs in their mouth-watering clash against Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

After being the likely minor premiers for much of the season and a near certainty to finish in the top four, the Dogs' hopes of the double chance are suddenly in doubt after back-to-back losses to Hawthorn and Essendon.

If they lose to the Power and the Lions defeat the Eagles then the Dogs are likely to drop to fifth and face a cut-throat elimination final next week. But a win will lock in a top-four spot and the all-important double chance.

Match Previews R23: Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bulldogs and Power at Marvel Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Power have an eye on a top-two spot with victory assuring Ken Hinkley's men of a crucial home qualifying final next week.

Port, who is riding a five-match winning streak, could still pinch the McClelland Trophy with a big win and if the Cats narrowly defeat the Demons.

The Brownlow Medal could also be decided with red-hot favourite Marcus Bontempelli potentially going head-to-head with Port Adelaide bull Ollie Wines.

In a Bulldogs and AFL initiative, this game will also champion the We're All Mental Health Supporters campaign, and is calling on fans to support Lifeline and the mental health of their communities.

With a $39 donation, supporters can help fund a Lifeline crisis supporter to assist people in need.



For crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au.



Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Western Bulldogs: Josh Schache

Port Adelaide: Sam Mayes