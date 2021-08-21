BRISBANE has made a late change for its must-win match against West Coast with Marcus Adams coming in for two-time Therabody AFL All-Australian Harris Andrews.
Andrews will miss the Gabba match-up with a tight hamstring.
Adams has missed five matches with a foot injury and was originally left out of the 22 but got a reprieve ahead of the finals.
Following Port Adelaide's win over the Western Bulldogs on Friday night, Brisbane can vault into the top four with a strong win over the Eagles.
West Coast has also made a late change, with young midfielder Luke Edwards out with a hamstring complaint.
Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Brisbane: Harris Andrews (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Marcus Adams
West Coast: Luke Edwards (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Mark Hutchings
MEDICAL SUBS
Brisbane: Rhys Mathieson
West Coast: Jack Petruccelle
Sydney v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Sydney: Robbie Fox
Gold Coast: Jeremy Sharp
Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Richmond: Nil
Hawthorn: Luke Breust (knee) replaced in selected side by Tyler Brockman
MEDICAL SUBS
Richmond: Jake Aarts
Hawthorn: Jai Newcombe
