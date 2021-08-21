Brisbane's Harris Andrews spoils the ball against Richmond in R18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has made a late change for its must-win match against West Coast with Marcus Adams coming in for two-time Therabody AFL All-Australian Harris Andrews.

Andrews will miss the Gabba match-up with a tight hamstring.

Adams has missed five matches with a foot injury and was originally left out of the 22 but got a reprieve ahead of the finals.

Following Port Adelaide's win over the Western Bulldogs on Friday night, Brisbane can vault into the top four with a strong win over the Eagles.

West Coast has also made a late change, with young midfielder Luke Edwards out with a hamstring complaint.

Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Brisbane: Harris Andrews (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Marcus Adams

West Coast: Luke Edwards (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Mark Hutchings

MEDICAL SUBS

Brisbane: Rhys Mathieson

West Coast: Jack Petruccelle

Sydney v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Sydney: Robbie Fox

Gold Coast: Jeremy Sharp

Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Richmond: Nil

Hawthorn: Luke Breust (knee) replaced in selected side by Tyler Brockman

MEDICAL SUBS

Richmond: Jake Aarts

Hawthorn: Jai Newcombe

