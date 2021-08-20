ST KILDA has omitted rejuvenated midfielder Luke Dunstan for its final clash with Fremantle at Blundstone Arena on Sunday.
Dunstan has averaged 26 disposals in his 11 games since a mid-season recall but was held to just 20 in last weekend's loss to Geelong and is one of three changes.
The Saints have also left out Ryan Byrnes and will also be missing injured spearhead Max King (adductor) against a Dockers team that regains midfield ace Andrew Brayshaw from suspension.
Essendon has resisted the urge to recall NAB AFL Rising Star nominee Nik Cox and remains unchanged from the team that hammered Gold Coast last Sunday for its win-and-make-finals contest against arch-rivals Collingwood on Sunday.
The Magpies are missing forward Brody Mihocek to suspension and have dropped young pair Finlay Macrae and Beau McCreery.
High flying Jeremy Howe is back after being managed last week.
ALL THE TEAMS Check 'em out
In the final match of the home and away season both Adelaide and North Melbourne will unveil debutants when they meet at Adelaide Oval.
Young forward Lachie Gollant will play his first game for the Crows after being drafted in 2019, while Phoenix Spicer is the Kangaroos' new face after being taken with the 42nd pick in last year's NAB AFL Draft.
Brodie Smith has also returned from concussion for Adelaide at the expense of Nick Murray, while North has lost captain Jack Ziebell to injury and dropped Bailey Scott.
Shaun Atley and former Magpie Atu Bosenavulagi are the other inclusions.
Meanwhile, West Coast has lost gun midfielder Jack Redden to illness and replaced him with youngster Jarrod Brander for Saturday's must-win match against Brisbane.
Friday, August 20
Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: R.Smith
Out: R.Garcia (omitted), A.Scott (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: A.Scott (unused)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.Mckenzie, S.Motlop
Out: T.Clurey (omitted), O.Fantasia (hamstring), S.Mayes (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: S.Mayes (replaced S.Lycett)
Saturday, August 21
Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.35pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: B.Miller, D.Astbury, K.McIntosh, M.Pickett, R.Collier-Dawkins, W.Martyn, J.Ross, M.Chol, J.Castagna
Out: R.Garthwaite (omitted), H.Ralphsmith (omitted), M.Rioli (omitted), T.Cotchin (knee), S.Edwards (ankle), K.Lambert (Achilles), T.Nankervis (finger/foot/knee), D.Prestia (calf), R.Mansell (hamstring), J.Aarts (medi-sub)
New: Ben Miller
Last week's sub: J.Aarts (unused)
HAWTHORN
In: J.O'Meara, L.Breust, J.Worpel
Out: C.Downie (omitted), J.Newcombe (managed), T.Brockman (managed), J.Morris (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: J.Morris (unused)
Sydney v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: J.Lloyd, C.Mills, L.Franklin
Out: S.Reid (omitted), R.Fox (omitted), N.Blakey (leg), J.Kennedy (hamstring)
Last week's sub: C.O'Riordan (replaced N.Blakey)
GOLD COAST
In: J.Harbrow, A.Davies
Out: J.Sharp (omitted), J.Townsend (omitted), J.Bowes (thigh)
New: Alex Davies
Last week's sub: R.Atkins (replaced S.Lemmens)
Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: None
Out: R.Mathieson (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: R.Mathieson (unused)
WEST COAST
In: H.Edwards, J.Rotham, J.Jones, J.Waterman, C.West, J.Brander
Out: J.Petruccelle (omitted), B.Sheppard (concussion), T.Kelly (knee), J.McGovern (hip), J.Kennedy (finger), Z.Langdon (medi-sub), J.Redden (illness)
Last week's sub: Z.Langdon (replaced T.Kelly)
Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
GEELONG
In: G.Rohan, G.Miers, T.Atkins
Out: E.Ratugolea (omitted), Z.Guthrie (omitted), S.Higgins (managed), Q.Narkle (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Q.Narkle (replaced E.Ratugolea)
MELBOURNE
In: S.May, J.Viney, T.McDonald
Out: J.Jordon (omitted), J.Melksham (omitted), M.Hibberd (omitted), A.vandenBerg (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: A.vandenBerg (unused)
Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
CARLTON
In: P.Cripps, L.Fogarty
Out: S.Petrevski-Seton (medi-sub), M.Murphy (managed), P.Dow (omitted)
Last week's sub: S.Petrevski-Seton (unused)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: T.Greene, K.Briggs
Out: S.Mumford (managed), J.Riccardi (medi-sub), J.Peatling (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Riccardi (unused)
Sunday, August 22
St Kilda v Fremantle at Blundstone Arena, 12.15pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: B.Long, P.Hunter, J.Bytel,
Out: M.King (adductor), D.Joyce (concussion), L.Dunstan (omitted), R.Byrnes (omitted)
Last week's sub: O.Clavarino (replaced D.Joyce)
FREMANTLE
In: A.Brayshaw
Out: C.Blakely (hamstring), L.Schultz (injured)
Last week's sub: B.Bewley (replaced C.Blakely)
Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: None
Out: M.Gleeson (omitted)
Last week's sub: M.Gleeson (unused)
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.Howe, J.Rantall, T.Wilson
Out: T.Ruscoe (ankle), B.Mihocek (suspension), B.McCreery (omitted), F.Macrae (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Noble (replaced T.Ruscoe)
Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: B.Frampton, B.Smith, L.Gollant
Out: J.Kelly (concussion), E.Himmelberg (hamstring), N.Murray (omitted), L.Sholl (medi-sub)
New: Lachlan Gollant
Last week's sub: L.Sholl (replaced E.Himmelberg)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: A.Bosenavulagi, S.Atley, P.Spicer
Out: J.Ziebell (calf), C.Comben (collarbone), B.Scott (omitted), L.Young (medi-sub)
New: Phoenix Spicer
Last week's sub: L.Young (unused)