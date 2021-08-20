ST KILDA has omitted rejuvenated midfielder Luke Dunstan for its final clash with Fremantle at Blundstone Arena on Sunday.

Dunstan has averaged 26 disposals in his 11 games since a mid-season recall but was held to just 20 in last weekend's loss to Geelong and is one of three changes.

The Saints have also left out Ryan Byrnes and will also be missing injured spearhead Max King (adductor) against a Dockers team that regains midfield ace Andrew Brayshaw from suspension.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R23: St. Kilda v Fremantle Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Saints and Dockers at Blundstone Arena.

Essendon has resisted the urge to recall NAB AFL Rising Star nominee Nik Cox and remains unchanged from the team that hammered Gold Coast last Sunday for its win-and-make-finals contest against arch-rivals Collingwood on Sunday.

The Magpies are missing forward Brody Mihocek to suspension and have dropped young pair Finlay Macrae and Beau McCreery.

High flying Jeremy Howe is back after being managed last week.

In the final match of the home and away season both Adelaide and North Melbourne will unveil debutants when they meet at Adelaide Oval.

Young forward Lachie Gollant will play his first game for the Crows after being drafted in 2019, while Phoenix Spicer is the Kangaroos' new face after being taken with the 42nd pick in last year's NAB AFL Draft.

Brodie Smith has also returned from concussion for Adelaide at the expense of Nick Murray, while North has lost captain Jack Ziebell to injury and dropped Bailey Scott.

Shaun Atley and former Magpie Atu Bosenavulagi are the other inclusions.

Meanwhile, West Coast has lost gun midfielder Jack Redden to illness and replaced him with youngster Jarrod Brander for Saturday's must-win match against Brisbane.

Friday, August 20



Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: R.Smith

Out: R.Garcia (omitted), A.Scott (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: A.Scott (unused)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Mckenzie, S.Motlop

Out: T.Clurey (omitted), O.Fantasia (hamstring), S.Mayes (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: S.Mayes (replaced S.Lycett)

Saturday, August 21



Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.35pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: B.Miller, D.Astbury, K.McIntosh, M.Pickett, R.Collier-Dawkins, W.Martyn, J.Ross, M.Chol, J.Castagna

Out: R.Garthwaite (omitted), H.Ralphsmith (omitted), M.Rioli (omitted), T.Cotchin (knee), S.Edwards (ankle), K.Lambert (Achilles), T.Nankervis (finger/foot/knee), D.Prestia (calf), R.Mansell (hamstring), J.Aarts (medi-sub)

New: Ben Miller

Last week's sub: J.Aarts (unused)

HAWTHORN

In: J.O'Meara, L.Breust, J.Worpel

Out: C.Downie (omitted), J.Newcombe (managed), T.Brockman (managed), J.Morris (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Morris (unused)

Sydney v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: J.Lloyd, C.Mills, L.Franklin

Out: S.Reid (omitted), R.Fox (omitted), N.Blakey (leg), J.Kennedy (hamstring)

Last week's sub: C.O'Riordan (replaced N.Blakey)

GOLD COAST

In: J.Harbrow, A.Davies

Out: J.Sharp (omitted), J.Townsend (omitted), J.Bowes (thigh)

New: Alex Davies

Last week's sub: R.Atkins (replaced S.Lemmens)

Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: None

Out: R.Mathieson (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.Mathieson (unused)

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, J.Rotham, J.Jones, J.Waterman, C.West, J.Brander

Out: J.Petruccelle (omitted), B.Sheppard (concussion), T.Kelly (knee), J.McGovern (hip), J.Kennedy (finger), Z.Langdon (medi-sub), J.Redden (illness)

Last week's sub: Z.Langdon (replaced T.Kelly)

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

GEELONG

In: G.Rohan, G.Miers, T.Atkins

Out: E.Ratugolea (omitted), Z.Guthrie (omitted), S.Higgins (managed), Q.Narkle (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Q.Narkle (replaced E.Ratugolea)

MELBOURNE

In: S.May, J.Viney, T.McDonald

Out: J.Jordon (omitted), J.Melksham (omitted), M.Hibberd (omitted), A.vandenBerg (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: A.vandenBerg (unused)

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

CARLTON

In: P.Cripps, L.Fogarty

Out: S.Petrevski-Seton (medi-sub), M.Murphy (managed), P.Dow (omitted)

Last week's sub: S.Petrevski-Seton (unused)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Greene, K.Briggs

Out: S.Mumford (managed), J.Riccardi (medi-sub), J.Peatling (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Riccardi (unused)

Sunday, August 22



St Kilda v Fremantle at Blundstone Arena, 12.15pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: B.Long, P.Hunter, J.Bytel,

Out: M.King (adductor), D.Joyce (concussion), L.Dunstan (omitted), R.Byrnes (omitted)

Last week's sub: O.Clavarino (replaced D.Joyce)

FREMANTLE

In: A.Brayshaw

Out: C.Blakely (hamstring), L.Schultz (injured)

Last week's sub: B.Bewley (replaced C.Blakely)

Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: None

Out: M.Gleeson (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Gleeson (unused)

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Howe, J.Rantall, T.Wilson

Out: T.Ruscoe (ankle), B.Mihocek (suspension), B.McCreery (omitted), F.Macrae (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Noble (replaced T.Ruscoe)

Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: B.Frampton, B.Smith, L.Gollant

Out: J.Kelly (concussion), E.Himmelberg (hamstring), N.Murray (omitted), L.Sholl (medi-sub)

New: Lachlan Gollant

Last week's sub: L.Sholl (replaced E.Himmelberg)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Bosenavulagi, S.Atley, P.Spicer

Out: J.Ziebell (calf), C.Comben (collarbone), B.Scott (omitted), L.Young (medi-sub)

New: Phoenix Spicer

Last week's sub: L.Young (unused)