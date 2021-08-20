Collingwood caretaker coach Robert Harvey talks to Steele Sidebottom during the round 15 clash with Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on June 26, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD interim coach Robert Harvey is confident he's "equipped" to be an AFL head coach but remains uncertain about where his future lies.

Harvey has acted as caretaker since Nathan Buckley's mid-season departure, with two wins and six losses to his name ahead of Sunday's final game against Essendon.

He maintained he would make decisions on his future after speaking to football boss Graham Wright at season's end, and wouldn't say whether that would involve interviewing for the full-time Collingwood job.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R23: Essendon v Collingwood Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bombers and Magpies at the MCG.

"I've put my heart and soul into that nine weeks to try and get all I can out of it," Harvey said of the interim coaching role.

"My focus has always been to do it the right way for me and get to the end having achieved what I want to achieve with the group that we've got.

"I'll really sit down next week when all the dust settles then reassess all that stuff going forward for me.

"... I've enjoyed doing the role, I think I'm equipped to do the role - I think I can do that.

"In the end, what comes will come. I just want to keep coaching - I love what I do. Where that is and what that looks like, I'm not sure yet."

Harvey was adamant Collingwood had a bright future, despite their difficult season on and off the field.

Former Fremantle and St Kilda coach Ross Lyon said this week he knocked back informal interest from the Magpies, citing "instability" amid an ongoing board challenge.

"The club is going absolutely in the right direction, there's a great future that's been mapped out," Harvey said.

"There's change coming and we know that, so that's a given, but I think there's some real excitement around the place.

"Once that change is in place, then I think going forward the club is in good hands, I really do. I think there's a great future here.

"I've been here for quite a number of years now, and knowing even the older players at this place now that they're as hungry as ever to achieve success ... so I think the future is really bright."

Defender Jeremy Howe will captain the Magpies on Sunday amid skipper Scott Pendlebury's injury-enforced absence.