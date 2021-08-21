A FAST-FINISHING Brisbane has secured itself a top-four spot, overcoming West Coast 19.11 (125) to 13.9 (87) and raising its percentage just enough to jump past the Western Bulldogs into fourth place on the ladder.

At the same time the result has ended the Eagles' season, leaving them just outside the eight.

The Eagles kicked the first two goals of the match but were soon passed as the next seven went the Lions' way.

With all the momentum and a double-chance on the line Brisbane looked to be unstoppable, but West Coast had just as much at stake and wasn't going to let the sun set on its season without a fight.

The margin sat within a goal early in the final term with the Lions sitting fifth on the live ladder and needing a surge, and surge they did, kicking the next five goals and getting their nose ahead of the Dogs, but Jack Darling's third sent them back down again.

With just seconds remaining Brisbane needed a single point to regain the double chance, something eventually achieved with a Lachie Neale behind before Charlie Cameron slotted his third after the siren.

Daniel Rich proved a stumbling block for numerous Eagles attacks, banging the ball long to the Lions' multi-faceted forward line where Cameron, Joe Daniher, Lincoln McCarthy and Daniel McStay all finished with multiple goals.

Elliot Yeo continued his steady return to form after missing the first half of the season, helped on Saturday by Nic Naitanui's dominance in the ruck. Naitanui also made his presence felt around the ground, racking up possessions and leading all-comers for clearances.

BRISBANE 7.2 10.4 13.6 19.11 (125)

WEST COAST 3.3 8.5 10.7 13.9 (87)

GOALS

Brisbane: Daniher 4, Berry 3, Cameron 3, McCarthy 2, McStay 2, Lyons, McCluggage, Neale, Rich, Zorko

West Coast: Ryan 3, Cripps 2, Darling 2, Vardy 2, Allen, Jones, Waterman