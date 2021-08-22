The AFL advises the Match Review of the Saturday games of Round 23 has been completed. One charge was laid and there was one further incident that required a detailed explanation.

Jarrod Harbrow, Gold Coast SUNS, has been charged with Forceful Front-On Contact against Isaac Heeney, Sydney Swans during the second quarter of the Round 23 match between the Gold Coast Suns and the Sydney Swans, played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Incident assessed:

The incident between Geelong's Tom Hawkins and Melbourne's Clayton Oliver from the third quarter of Saturday's game between the Geelong Cats and Melbourne played at GMHBA Stadium was assessed. Oliver has possession of ball in Melbourne’s defensive 50 and, as he is disposing of the football, Hawkins applies a tackle from behind. It was the view of the MRO there was insufficient forceful high contact to constitute a reportable offence. No further action was taken.

