The 2021 Australian Football Hall of Fame: Who gets in, do we have a Legend? Picture: AFL Media

TONIGHT'S 2021 Australian Football Hall of Fame is expected to be a groundbreaking affair, with four new faces tipped to be inducted and at least one Legend to be recognised.

Every year there is speculation around the Legends, and since the rules were loosened in 2018, there has also been speculation about when the first female will be inducted.

AFL commission chairman Richard Goyder said at the time the rules were tweaked: "The Hall of Fame does not include any current female members among the many women who have made significant contributions to the growth of the game nationally.



"The revision to allow more than six inductees to be nominated in a year will enable the committee to annually consider both male and female nominations going forward, with all parts of the game to be asked to consider nominations."

Trailblazing names such as Susan Alberti, Debbie Lee, and Caroline Wilson are the favourites to lead the way for women into the Hall of Fame.

Susan Alberti during the 2021 W Awards at Crown Palladium in April. Picture: AFL Photos

The broadcast event will again be in virtual format due to COVID, and begins at 8:30pm AEST.

We will also feature stunning video packages of all the people set to be honoured.

The event will be streamed nationally on Fox Footy and Kayo, where each inductee will be interviewed.



Goyder said inductees for 2020 and 2021 will be welcomed again into the Hall of Fame in front of a formal function surrounded by their peers, at a date to be determined.



"To be selected as a member of the Hall of Fame is the ultimate acknowledgement of achievement within Australian Football, as it honours the entire history of our game," he said.

"While the current situation relating to COVID-19 remains a challenge for the entire community, we are unable to bring together our Hall of Fame members from around the country to welcome our new inductees in person."