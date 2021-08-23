Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

YOUR favourite footy podcast AFL Exchange is back tonight from 6.10pm AEST with gun reporters Riley Beveridge, Mitch Cleary and Cal Twomey.

On the menu tonight:



- All-Australian squad unpacked

- Who will be the 'player of the finals'?

- Dogs, Bombers facing massive selection dilemmas

- Hawthorn's next move



Viewers can WATCH or listen to the LIVE stream of AFL Exchange on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App from 6.10pm-7pm AEST.

Listeners and watchers will be able to contribute to the show throughout as AFL Exchange goes LIVE.

The podcast will be available after the show records on all podcast platforms, while you will be able to watch a replay of the program on AFL On Demand.

The show will also be broadcast via SEN in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide from 10pm local time on Monday nights.

AFL Exchange is an entertaining take on the football world, with all the latest footy news, updates and analysis from within the industry plus a look at the lighter side of the game's culture.

Follow the AFL's social channels or @AFLExchange on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest details.